2936.53 PTS   +0.41%
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/22/2019 | 09:16am EDT
Stocks Drift Lower as Economic Concerns Persist

Global stocks slipped as minutes from the ECB showing broad support for prolonged stimulus measures failed to ease recession concerns. 

 
U.S. Jobless Claims Decreased Last Week

Initial jobless claims fell by 12,000 to 209,000, more than expected, the Labor Department reported. Economists had seen jobless claims to falling to 217,000. 

 
ECB Considered Rate Cuts and Bond Purchases to Support Flagging Growth

European Central Bank officials discussed the benefits of combining interest-rate cuts with bond purchases at their meeting on July 25, according to minutes of the gathering. 

 
Mexico's Consumer Prices Fell in Early August

Mexico's consumer prices slipped unexpectedly in the first half of August thanks to lower food and energy costs, bringing the annual inflation rate to its lowest level since 2016 and closer to the central bank's 3% target. 

 
Bank of New York Mellon Loses Key ETF Customer to State Street

Bank of New York Mellon lost VanEck Associates as a client of its servicing business for exchange-traded funds to rival State Street. 

 
Powell Faces Challenge Defining Doctrine Around When to Cut Rates

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's challenge in the weeks ahead is to articulate clearly why the central bank is likely to continue reducing rates absent obvious signs of economic deterioration. 

 
Yields Plumb New Lows, but 'Century Bonds' Remain Scarce

Bond yields in many countries have fallen to record lows this summer. Yet few governments have responded as many bankers and investors say they should, by locking in ultralow rates for decades. 

 
Stumbling Global Economies Fan Recession Fears

Economic activity was mixed in several major economies in August, according to a set of surveys, findings that will do little to ease concerns that a long global expansion could be coming to an end. 

 
Home-Builder Stocks Soar Past S&P 500

Home-builder shares are fast approaching their highs for the year, moving past steep 2018 losses because of a combination of falling mortgage rates and firming housing data. 

 
Officials See Few Options if Slowdown Hits

After debating for days whether the U.S. is going into an economic downturn, Washington policy makers and Wall Street investors on Wednesday barreled into an even more difficult problem: There are few good options to deal with one if it happens.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE) -0.05% 41.94 Delayed Quote.-10.90%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.93% 26202.73 Delayed Quote.12.33%
NASDAQ 100 0.90% 7733.215746 Delayed Quote.21.08%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.90% 8020.20785 Delayed Quote.19.79%
S&P 500 0.82% 2924.43 Delayed Quote.15.70%
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
TARGET CORPORATION 104.6 Real-time Quote.22.30%
NORDSTROM 28.585 Real-time Quote.13.66%
LOWE'S COMPANIES 108.295 Real-time Quote.10.65%
ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORPORATION 139.025 Real-time Quote.6.33%
KOHL'S CORPORATION 47.245 Real-time Quote.5.27%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 8.17 Real-time Quote.-2.51%
AMCOR 9.645 Real-time Quote.-3.26%
L BRANDS 19.015 Real-time Quote.-4.54%
AFLAC 48.98 Delayed Quote.-5.55%
UNDER ARMOUR 17.145 Real-time Quote.-7.57%
Heatmap :
