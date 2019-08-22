Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/22/2019 | 01:16pm EDT
Two Fed Officials Express Opposition to Rate Cuts in TV Interviews

The leaders of the Kansas City and Philadelphia Fed banks both said that while there are risks to the outlook the current path of data suggests lowering short-term borrowing costs doesn't offer much benefit to the economy. 

 
U.S. Stocks Waver on Disappointing Manufacturing Data

U.S. stocks flipped between small gains and losses after weaker-than-expected manufacturing data raised fresh worries over the health of the economy. 

 
U.S. Factory Activity Slowed in August

The IHS Markit manufacturing purchasing managers index fell to 49.9 in August, dropping below 50 for the first time in about a decade. 

 
U.S. Government Bonds Send Warning About Slowing Growth

U.S. government bonds sent a fresh warning about the economy after a report showed that manufacturing activity slowed this month to the lowest in almost 10 years. That data led the yield on the 10-year note to fall below the yield on the two-year note. 

 
ECB Minutes Back Up Signals of Broad Stimulus Package

European Central Bank officials gave a further signal that they would launch a big stimulus package next month, which could include rate cuts and asset purchases, in an effort to arrest the region's economic slowdown. 

 
Mexico's Consumer Prices Fell in Early August

Mexico's consumer prices slipped unexpectedly in the first half of August thanks to lower food and energy costs, bringing the annual inflation rate to its lowest level since 2016 and closer to the central bank's 3% target. 

 
Bank of New York Mellon Loses Key ETF Customer to State Street

Bank of New York Mellon lost VanEck Associates as a client of its servicing business for exchange-traded funds to rival State Street. 

 
Powell Faces Challenge Defining Doctrine Around When to Cut Rates

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's challenge in the weeks ahead is to articulate clearly why the central bank is likely to continue reducing rates absent obvious signs of economic deterioration. 

 
Stumbling Global Economies Fan Recession Fears

Economic activity was mixed in several major economies in August, according to a set of surveys, findings that will do little to ease concerns that a long global expansion could be coming to an end. 

 
Home-Builder Stocks Soar Past S&P 500

Home-builder shares are fast approaching their highs for the year, moving past steep 2018 losses because of a combination of falling mortgage rates and firming housing data.

ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE) 0.55% 42.115 Delayed Quote.-10.90%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.37% 26292.09 Delayed Quote.12.33%
IHS MARKIT LTD -1.07% 64.43 Delayed Quote.35.77%
NASDAQ 100 -0.22% 7717.060055 Delayed Quote.21.08%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.19% 8004.855741 Delayed Quote.19.79%
S&P 500 0.10% 2926.34 Delayed Quote.15.70%
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
NORDSTROM 30.17 Real-time Quote.13.68%
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC 100.83 Real-time Quote.13.11%
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS 124.18 Real-time Quote.8.13%
SYNOPSYS 139.215 Real-time Quote.5.59%
HORMEL FOODS 43 Real-time Quote.4.95%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 234.325 Real-time Quote.-2.51%
TAPESTRY INC 21.16 Real-time Quote.-2.71%
CIGNA CORP 157.66 Real-time Quote.-2.88%
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION 63.035 Real-time Quote.-4.36%
L BRANDS 18.955 Real-time Quote.-5.37%
