Central Bankers' Jackson Hole Retreat: A Cheat Sheet

Here is a rundown of attendees and what to expect during the annual economic gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyo., kicking off Thursday evening.

Kaplan: Risks From Global Growth, Trade Uncertainty Could Mean Rate Cut

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he supported the central bank's move to cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point last month-and is open to another reduction in the months ahead.

Three Fed Officials Offer Diverging Views on Rate Cuts in TV Interviews

Three Fed officials offered diverging views on the path for monetary policy in television interviews, with two skeptical over the need for lower rates and a third open to a further cut by the central bank.

U.S. Stocks Waver on Disappointing Manufacturing Data

The S&P 500 stalled after weaker-than-expected manufacturing data raised fresh worries over the health of the economy.

U.S. Factory Activity Slowed in August

The IHS Markit manufacturing purchasing managers index fell to 49.9 in August, dropping below 50 for the first time in about a decade.

U.S. Government Bonds Send Warning About Slowing Growth

U.S. government bonds sent a fresh warning about the economy Thursday after a report showed that manufacturing activity slowed this month to the lowest in almost 10 years. That data led the yield on the 10-year note to fall below the yield on the two-year note.

ECB Minutes Back Up Signals of Broad Stimulus Package

European Central Bank officials gave a further signal that they would launch a big stimulus package next month, which could include rate cuts and asset purchases, in an effort to arrest the region's economic slowdown.

Mexico's Consumer Prices Fell in Early August

Mexico's consumer prices slipped unexpectedly in the first half of August thanks to lower food and energy costs, bringing the annual inflation rate to its lowest level since 2016 and closer to the central bank's 3% target.

Bank of New York Mellon Loses Key ETF Customer to State Street

Bank of New York Mellon lost VanEck Associates as a client of its servicing business for exchange-traded funds to rival State Street.

Powell Faces Challenge Defining Doctrine Around When to Cut Rates

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's challenge in the weeks ahead is to articulate clearly why the central bank is likely to continue reducing rates absent obvious signs of economic deterioration.