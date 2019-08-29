Log in
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Foreign Investors Pile Into U.S. Stocks and Bonds -- Update
DJ
U.S. Companies Say Trade War Is Hitting China Operations -- Update
DJ
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/29/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
U.S. Companies Say Trade War Is Hitting China Operations

More U.S. businesses and farmers say they are suffering amid the prolonged U.S.-China trade war, as they brace for the fallout from a new round of tariffs set to take effect Sunday. 

 
Trucking Company Shutdowns Grow as Shipping Market Cools

Approximately 640 carriers went out of business in the first half of 2019, up from 175 for the same period last year and more than double the total number of trucker failures in 2018, according to transportation industry data firm Broughton Capital LLC. 

 
U.S. Growth Slows, Corporate Profits Rise

The U.S. economic expansion cooled as it reached its 10th anniversary, despite strong pickups in corporate profits and consumer spending in the second quarter, with longer-run forces weighing on the outlook ahead. 

 
Dollar Strengthens and Treasurys Decline on Trade Optimism

Hopes of easing tensions in the U.S.-China trade battle improve investors' outlook. 

 
U.S. Stocks Climb on Hopes for Trade Talks

U.S. stocks advanced amid renewed hopes for progress in the trade dispute between the U.S. and China. 

 
Few Sectors Escape August's Stock-Market Selloff

The S&P 500 is on pace for its worst August in four years, as investors fled sectors they consider vulnerable to the increasing antagonism between the U.S. and China. The broad index is down nearly 2% for the month. 

 
Beijing Says China, U.S. Still in Touch on Trade Dispute, September Talks

UPDATED: China's Ministry of Commerce said Beijing and Washington remain "in effective communication" about their continuing trade dispute and are discussing whether to proceed with September talks. 

 
U.S. Jobless Claims Edged Up Last Week

The number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits rose slightly last week but remained at historically low level. Initial jobless claims were up 4,000 to 215,000 in the week ended Aug. 24, the Labor Department reported. 

 
Brazil's Economy Expands in Second Quarter

Brazil's economy expanded in the second three months of the year, led by the industrial sector, cooling down fears of recession. 

 
German Inflation Eased More Than Expected in August

Germany's inflation rate eased more than expected in August amid a slowdown in energy-price inflation, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed.

