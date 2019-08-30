Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/30/2019
Bank of Korea Keeps Base Rate Unchanged at 1.50%

The Bank of Korea held its benchmark interest rate steady as expected, although it remains under pressure to loosen policy further to spur economic growth. 

 
China Steps up Efforts to Ease Food Inflation

China has enhanced efforts to help its consumers deal with surging food prices and vowed to boost food supplies, officials said. 

 
China Watchdog Finds Malpractices at Small Banks

China's banking regulator says it has found a slew of malpractices and irregularities during on-site checkups of small, regional lenders, as concerns rise about the deteriorating condition of such banks. 

 
Treasury Proposes Guidance Clarifying Tax Consequences of Libor Transition

The Treasury issued proposed guidance Wednesday clarifying the tax consequences of eliminating the London interbank offered rate, a move that could help ease the transition to a new reference rate. 

 
Dollar Strengthens and Treasurys Decline on Trade Optimism

Hopes of easing tensions in the U.S.-China trade battle improve investors' outlook. 

 
Trump Defends China Stance Amid Worries About Economic Impact

President Trump defended his negotiating stance with China as he rejected fresh comments from a Republican senator in a battleground state urging restraint in the trade war. 

 
Few Sectors Escape August's Stock-Market Selloff

The S&P 500 is on pace for its worst August in four years, as investors fled sectors they consider vulnerable to the increasing antagonism between the U.S. and China. The broad index is down nearly 2% for the month. 

 
Sticky Core Inflation Behind Bank of Mexico's Dissident Vote Against Rate Cut

The persistence of core inflation above the Bank of Mexico's target led one board member to oppose this month's interest-rate cut, according to the minutes of the meeting published Thursday. 

 
Trucking Company Shutdowns Grow as Shipping Market Cools

Approximately 640 carriers went out of business in the first half of 2019, up from 175 for the same period last year and more than double the total number of trucker failures in 2018, according to transportation industry data firm Broughton Capital LLC. 

 
U.S. Companies Say Trade War Is Hitting China Operations

More U.S. businesses and farmers say they are suffering amid the prolonged U.S.-China trade war, as they brace for the fallout from a new round of tariffs set to take effect Sunday.

