S&P 500    SP500

Indicative prices Citigroup

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Citigroup - 09/04 11:34:20 am
2931.69 PTS   +0.87%
11:21aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise Amid Global Rally
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:15aGlobal equities rally, pound jumps on upbeat geopolitical news
RE
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

09/04/2019 | 11:16am EDT
Fed's Williams: Will 'Act as Appropriate' to Keep Expansion Moving Forward

New York Fed leader John Williams said the U.S. central bank will do what it takes to keep the economy moving forward, at a time of rising risk and continuing challenges to get inflation back up to desired levels. 

 
U.S. Trade Gap Narrowed in July as Imports Fell

The U.S. trade gap narrowed in July as factory weakness held down imports of manufacturing-related products. 

 
Volatility Continues to Jolt Oil Market

Oil prices continued a streak of outsize moves, rebounding alongside global stocks on signs of easing tensions in Hong Kong. 

 
Lagarde Pledges to Review ECB's Negative Rates

Christine Lagarde, the likely next president of the European Central Bank, held out an olive branch to the bank's German critics at a confirmation hearing, promising to review the costs and benefits of controversial ECB policy tools. 

 
Bank of Canada Holds Key Interest Rate Steady, Warns on Trade

The Bank of Canada left its key interest rate unchanged at 1.75% as it warned that global trade conflicts are taking a toll on the Canadian economy and domestic growth is expected to slow. 

 
U.S. Stocks Open Higher Amid Global Rally

Shares and benchmark indexes rose following strong gains for global stocks amid political developments around the world that countered a set of weak economic data. 

 
UK Flirts With Recession as Brexit Uncertainty Rises

The U.K. economy moved closer to recession in August, according to a survey of purchasing managers that pointed to a slight drop in business activity. 

 
The Dividend Yield Delusion

The S&P 500's dividend yield is now above the yields of the longest-term U.S. government bonds. This is a historical rarity, but one which sadly offers little useful information to investors. 

 
Boris Johnson Faces Brexit Showdown With Hostile Lawmakers

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks set to face further setbacks in two critical votes in the House of Commons, a day after suffering a serious blow to his Brexit plans at the hands of lawmakers. 

 
The Secret To Europe's Winning Companies? Asia.

European aerospace and luxury stocks have risen to the top of the EURO Stoxx 50 and stayed there thanks to a simple strategy: tapping fast growing emerging markets.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.65% 26290.73 Delayed Quote.11.96%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.34% 0.9045 Delayed Quote.1.06%
EURO STOXX 50 0.78% 3446.77 Delayed Quote.14.17%
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.87% 60.38 Delayed Quote.12.52%
NASDAQ 100 0.95% 7680.801887 Delayed Quote.21.50%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.87% 7943.096256 Delayed Quote.20.01%
S&P 500 0.73% 2927.1 Delayed Quote.16.74%
WTI 4.09% 56.01 Delayed Quote.24.56%
PVH CORPORATION 80.73 Real-time Quote.8.65%
WESTERN DIGITAL 60.39 Real-time Quote.5.08%
IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION 123.195 Real-time Quote.5.06%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 8.715 Real-time Quote.4.62%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY 47.055 Real-time Quote.4.59%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION 94.93 Real-time Quote.-1.90%
INCYTE CORPORATION 78.49 Real-time Quote.-1.96%
ULTA BEAUTY 231.69 Real-time Quote.-2.41%
FORTIVE CORPORATION 66.685 Real-time Quote.-3.38%
TYSON FOODS 87.61 Real-time Quote.-6.09%
