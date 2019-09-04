Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

09/04/2019 | 05:16pm EDT
U.K. Lawmakers Vote to Delay Brexit Again, Upending Johnson's Plans

British lawmakers voted to again delay Brexit, thwarting Prime Minister Boris Johnson's signature pledge to take Britain out of the EU at the end of October and setting the stage for a general election this fall. 

 
Fed's Evans: U.S. Economy's Trend Growth Rate Likely Around 1.75%

The Chicago Fed's leader said the economy's growth rate remains restrained by the job market and choices made by companies in a time of uncertainty. 

 
U.S. Stocks Rise After Global Rally

The S&P 500 closed at its highest level in nearly four weeks amid political developments around the world that countered a set of weak economic data. 

 
Fed's Beige Book Reports Modest Growth Despite Trade Uncertainty

Most U.S. businesses remain optimistic about their prospects despite concerns about tariffs and trade policy, as the economy continues to grow, the Federal Reserve said in its "beige book" report of anecdotes from business contacts. 

 
Fed's Williams: Will 'Act as Appropriate' to Keep Expansion Moving Forward

New York Fed leader John Williams said the U.S. central bank will do what it takes to keep the economy moving forward, at a time of rising risk and continuing challenges to get inflation back up to desired levels. 

 
Ethanol Industry Reels as Demand Falls

The ethanol industry is suffering from weaker prices and oversupply as that pillar of the farm economy has been hurt by regulatory changes and the trade dispute with China. 

 
U.S. Trade Gap Narrowed in July as Imports Fell

The U.S. trade gap narrowed in July as manufacturing weakness held down imports of business equipment and supplies, the latest sign of slowing investment by American firms as they grapple with weak global growth. 

 
Iran Threatens Further Nuclear Breach

Iran warned it would take further steps to breach a nuclear accord later this week, adding pressure on European countries scrambling to provide Tehran with relief from U.S. economic sanctions and avert the deal's collapse. 

 
Hong Kong to Pull Extradition Bill That Sparked Protests

In a major concession to protesters, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said she would withdraw the China extradition bill that sparked unrest in the city. 

 
Volatility Continues to Jolt Oil Market

Oil prices continued a streak of outsize moves, rebounding alongside global stocks on signs of easing tensions in Hong Kong.

Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
