U.K. Lawmakers Vote to Delay Brexit and Bar Snap Election, Foiling Johnson

British lawmakers imposed twin defeats on Prime Minister Boris Johnson, frustrating his signature effort to take Britain out of the European Union at the end of October and thwarting his push for a quick election.

Fed's Evans: U.S. Economy's Trend Growth Rate Likely Around 1.75%

The Chicago Fed's leader said the economy's growth rate remains restrained by the job market and choices made by companies in a time of uncertainty.

Fed's Beige Book Reports Modest Growth Despite Trade Uncertainty

Most U.S. businesses remain optimistic about their prospects despite concerns about tariffs and trade policy, as the economy continues to grow, the Federal Reserve said in its "beige book" report of anecdotes from business contacts.

Australia Logged Trade Surplus in July

Australia posted a seasonally adjusted trade surplus of A$7.268 billion in July, compared with a surplus of A$7.977 billion in June, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Thursday.

U.S. Stocks Rise After Global Rally

The S&P 500 closed at its highest level in nearly four weeks amid political developments around the world that countered a set of weak economic data.

Fed's Williams: Will 'Act as Appropriate' to Keep Expansion Moving Forward

New York Fed leader John Williams said the U.S. central bank will do what it takes to keep the economy moving forward, at a time of rising risk and continuing challenges to get inflation back up to desired levels.

Bank of Canada Holds Key Interest Rate Steady, Warns on Trade

The Bank of Canada left its key interest rate unchanged at 1.75% and offered no clear signal that a rate cut is imminent, even as it warned global trade conflicts are "taking a toll" on the Canadian economy.

Ethanol Industry Reels as Demand Falls

The ethanol industry is suffering from weaker prices and oversupply as that pillar of the farm economy has been hurt by regulatory changes and the trade dispute with China.

U.S. Trade Gap Narrowed in July as Imports Fell

The U.S. trade gap narrowed in July as manufacturing weakness held down imports of business equipment and supplies, the latest sign of slowing investment by American firms as they grapple with weak global growth.

Iran Threatens Further Nuclear Breach

Iran warned it would take further steps to breach a nuclear accord later this week, adding pressure on European countries scrambling to provide Tehran with relief from U.S. economic sanctions and avert the deal's collapse.