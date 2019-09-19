Fed Will Weigh Resuming Balance Sheet Growth at October Meeting

The central bank will study whether to increase its holdings of Treasury securities carefully before approving any action at its Oct. 29-30 meeting.

U.S. Existing-Home Sales Rose in August

Sales of previously owned U.S. homes rose 1.3% in August from the previous month, adding to recent modest signs of recovery in the housing market.

Stocks Edge Higher to Put S&P 500 on Cusp of Record

U.S. stocks ticked higher as gains in shares of health-care, materials and technology companies put the S&P 500 within striking distance of its closing high.

To Keep Exports Flowing, Saudi Arabia Looks to Import Oil

After attacks on the country's largest oil facilities, Saudi Arabia is reaching out to foreign producers for crude and other petroleum products. Crude-oil prices are up on news the Saudis are importing oil products.

BOE Highlights Growth Threat From 'Entrenched' Brexit Uncertainty

The Bank of England Thursday warned that an extended period of uncertainty about how the U.K. leaves the European Union could further weaken economic growth and inflation.

World Economy to Grow at Lowest Rate Since Financial Crisis: OECD

The global economy is set to grow at the slowest pace since the financial crisis, with business investment and trade hampered by an escalating dispute between the U.S. and China, the OECD said.

Fed Adds $75 Billion to Financial System in Third Repo Transaction This Week

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $75 billion to the financial system, using the market for overnight repurchase agreements, or repo, to relieve funding pressure in money markets.

SEC's Clayton Says SEC Doesn't Judge Direct Listings

The Securities and Exchange Commission doesn't mind when companies go public using a cheaper 'direct listing' on exchanges instead of a more traditional underwritten IPO, the agency's chairman said.

U.S. Current Account Gap Narrowed in Second Quarter

The U.S. current-account deficit narrowed to a seasonally adjusted $128.19 billion in the second quarter, the government said. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a $128.0 billion deficit.

Bank of Japan Hints at Possible Action in October

The Bank of Japan left policy unchanged but hinted at possible action at its next meeting, saying it believes momentum toward achieving its inflation target may be falling short.