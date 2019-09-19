Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

Indicative prices Citigroup

S&P 500

(SP500)
After market
0.06%
3005.23 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 09/19 03:53:15 pm
3003.32 PTS   -0.11%
03:55pBOND REPORT : U.S. Government Bonds Hold Steady A Day After Fed's Rate Cut
DJ
03:38pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Edges Higher, Nears Record Levels
DJ
03:18pShares rise after Fed rate cut, oil prices gain
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 03:16pm EDT
Fed Will Weigh Resuming Balance Sheet Growth at October Meeting

The central bank will study whether to increase its holdings of Treasury securities carefully before approving any action at its Oct. 29-30 meeting. 

 
U.S. Existing-Home Sales Rose in August

Sales of previously owned U.S. homes rose 1.3% in August from the previous month, adding to recent modest signs of recovery in the housing market. 

 
Stocks Edge Higher to Put S&P 500 on Cusp of Record

U.S. stocks ticked higher as gains in shares of health-care, materials and technology companies put the S&P 500 within striking distance of its closing high. 

 
To Keep Exports Flowing, Saudi Arabia Looks to Import Oil

After attacks on the country's largest oil facilities, Saudi Arabia is reaching out to foreign producers for crude and other petroleum products. Crude-oil prices are up on news the Saudis are importing oil products. 

 
BOE Highlights Growth Threat From 'Entrenched' Brexit Uncertainty

The Bank of England Thursday warned that an extended period of uncertainty about how the U.K. leaves the European Union could further weaken economic growth and inflation. 

 
World Economy to Grow at Lowest Rate Since Financial Crisis: OECD

The global economy is set to grow at the slowest pace since the financial crisis, with business investment and trade hampered by an escalating dispute between the U.S. and China, the OECD said. 

 
Fed Adds $75 Billion to Financial System in Third Repo Transaction This Week

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $75 billion to the financial system, using the market for overnight repurchase agreements, or repo, to relieve funding pressure in money markets. 

 
SEC's Clayton Says SEC Doesn't Judge Direct Listings

The Securities and Exchange Commission doesn't mind when companies go public using a cheaper 'direct listing' on exchanges instead of a more traditional underwritten IPO, the agency's chairman said. 

 
U.S. Current Account Gap Narrowed in Second Quarter

The U.S. current-account deficit narrowed to a seasonally adjusted $128.19 billion in the second quarter, the government said. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a $128.0 billion deficit. 

 
Bank of Japan Hints at Possible Action in October

The Bank of Japan left policy unchanged but hinted at possible action at its next meeting, saying it believes momentum toward achieving its inflation target may be falling short.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.30% 27066.5 Delayed Quote.16.22%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.28% 0.8812 Delayed Quote.-1.50%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.65% 64.55 Delayed Quote.25.71%
NASDAQ 100 0.11% 7892.704066 Delayed Quote.24.63%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.02% 8174.674805 Delayed Quote.23.37%
S&P 500 -0.09% 3003.32 Delayed Quote.19.94%
WTI 0.46% 58.35 Delayed Quote.36.21%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P 500
03:55pBOND REPORT : U.S. Government Bonds Hold Steady A Day After Fed's Rate Cut
DJ
03:38pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Edges Higher, Nears Record Levels
DJ
03:18pShares rise after Fed rate cut, oil prices gain
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:14pShares rise after Fed rate cut, oil prices gain
RE
03:08pMicrosoft nudges S&P 500 toward record high
RE
03:02pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Market Clings To Modest Gains After A Test Of Fresh Re..
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12:41pUpbeat data suggest U.S. economy still on moderate growth path
RE
12:06pShares rise after Fed cut, oil prices jump
RE
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 180.665 Real-time Quote.2.77%
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 45.775 Delayed Quote.2.59%
CONAGRA BRANDS 30.265 Real-time Quote.2.59%
AMERICAN TOWER CORP 226.86 Delayed Quote.2.37%
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS 105.36 Delayed Quote.2.31%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 132.805 Real-time Quote.-2.92%
MACY'S 15.715 Delayed Quote.-3.41%
NOBLE ENERGY 23.245 Delayed Quote.-4.10%
DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC. 121.03 Delayed Quote.-4.80%
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC 52.875 Real-time Quote.-6.83%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group