S&P 500    SP500

Indicative prices Citigroup

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Citigroup - 09/30 03:59:59 pm
2977.38 PTS   -0.08%
03:57pThird quarter could mark turning point in U.S. profit cycle
RE
03:15pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02:50pApple and Merck drive Wall Street higher as trade worries abate
RE
News Summary

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

09/30/2019 | 03:15pm EDT
U.S. Stocks Rise to Cap Volatile Quarter

The S&P 500 rose, on track to enter the fourth quarter with its biggest year-to-date gain in more than two decades. 

 
Fed Adds $63.5 Billion to Financial System in Repo Transaction

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $63.5 billion to the financial system Monday, using the market for repurchase agreements, or repo, to relieve funding pressure in money markets. 

 
U.K. Economic Contraction Steeper Than Estimated

The U.K. economy shrank slightly more sharply in the three months through June than previously estimated, as factory output slumped and businesses cut back on investment in the face of Brexit uncertainty. 

 
Eurozone Jobless Rate Falls Again

The eurozone's jobless rate fell to its lowest level in more than 11 years during August, boosting hopes that the currency area can avoid a recession even as its manufacturing sector contracts. 

 
Beijing Takes Stakes in Private Firms to Keep Them Afloat

China is snapping up stakes in private companies at a record rate, as the trade war, economic slowdown and credit squeeze heap pressure on entrepreneurs. 

 
Turkey Predicts Economic Rebound

Turkey's government predicted the recession-hit economy would rebound sharply with growth of 5% next year, a bright outlook many economists deemed unrealistic. 

 
Fannie, Freddie to Retain Earnings

Mortgage-finance companies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will start keeping earnings as part of a Trump administration process aimed at moving the companies out of conservatorship and back into the private sector. 

 
'Why Were They Surprised?' Repo Market Turmoil Tests New York Fed Chief

After years of calm, the financial regulator under chief John Williams must show it can tamp down unexpected turbulence in overnight money markets that has spooked investors. 

 
Cryptocurrency Exchanges Including Coinbase to Rate Digital Assets

The biggest U.S. cryptocurrency exchanges have developed a system to rate which digital assets are probably securities that can't be traded on their venues-and which likely can. 

 
Investors Flock to Options Bets

Stock-options trading is flourishing as investors struggle to make sense of a tumultuous period in the markets and the economy.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.50% 26953.67 Delayed Quote.14.97%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.42% 0.8868 Delayed Quote.-1.00%
NASDAQ 100 0.83% 7745.813671 Delayed Quote.22.78%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.75% 7999.86843 Delayed Quote.21.03%
S&P 500 0.56% 2978.79 Delayed Quote.18.15%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) -0.37% 5.6478 Delayed Quote.7.59%
Top / Flop S&P 500
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP 18.415 Real-time Quote.3.69%
L BRANDS 19.585 Real-time Quote.3.41%
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL 124.45 Real-time Quote.3.05%
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 181.01 Real-time Quote.2.94%
NEWELL BRANDS 18.725 Real-time Quote.2.88%
MACERICH COMPANY 31.615 Real-time Quote.-2.15%
NETAPP 52.565 Real-time Quote.-2.49%
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION 60.85 Real-time Quote.-2.52%
BAKER HUGHES 23.235 Real-time Quote.-3.35%
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO 21.225 Real-time Quote.-3.70%
