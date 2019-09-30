Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

09/30/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
South Korea Inflation Slows to Record Low in September

South Korea's inflation slowed to a record low amid growing concerns about subdued price growth, as the economy cools. The benchmark consumer-price index fell 0.4% in September from a year earlier after being flat in August. 

 
U.S. Stocks Rise to Cap Volatile Quarter

The S&P 500 rose and now enters the fourth quarter with its biggest year-to-date gain in more than two decades. 

 
Fed Adds $63.5 Billion to Financial System in Repo Transaction

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $63.5 billion to the financial system Monday, using the market for repurchase agreements, or repo, to relieve funding pressure in money markets. 

 
Japan Big Manufacturers' Sentiment Weakest in Six Years

Sentiment among Japan's large manufacturers deteriorated to the weakest level in more than six years in the three months to September amid growing trade tensions and the slowdown in China and other Asian countries, a central bank survey showed Tuesday. 

 
U.K. Economic Contraction Steeper Than Estimated

The U.K. economy shrank slightly more sharply in the three months through June than previously estimated, as factory output slumped and businesses cut back on investment in the face of Brexit uncertainty. 

 
Eurozone Jobless Rate Falls Again

The eurozone's jobless rate fell to its lowest level in more than 11 years during August, boosting hopes that the currency area can avoid a recession even as its manufacturing sector contracts. 

 
Beijing Takes Stakes in Private Firms to Keep Them Afloat

China is snapping up stakes in private companies at a record rate, as the trade war, economic slowdown and credit squeeze heap pressure on entrepreneurs. 

 
Real-Estate Mogul Is Behind Hottest Stock in the Oil Patch

Contango, the hottest stock in the oil patch, has a well-known real-estate investor to thank for its more than doubling in recent weeks. The shares rose 184% in September. 

 
Turkey Predicts Economic Rebound

Turkey's government predicted the recession-hit economy would rebound sharply with growth of 5% next year, a bright outlook many economists deemed unrealistic. 

 
Fannie, Freddie to Retain Earnings

Mortgage-finance companies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will start keeping earnings as part of a Trump administration process aimed at moving the companies out of conservatorship and back into the private sector.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.36% 26916.83 Delayed Quote.15.39%
NASDAQ 100 0.88% 7749.44866 Delayed Quote.22.78%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.75% 7999.338053 Delayed Quote.21.03%
S&P 500 0.50% 2976.74 Delayed Quote.18.74%
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP 18.4 Delayed Quote.3.60%
L BRANDS 19.59 Delayed Quote.3.43%
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL 124.37 Delayed Quote.2.98%
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 180.92 Delayed Quote.2.89%
NEWELL BRANDS 18.72 Delayed Quote.2.86%
MACERICH COMPANY 31.59 Delayed Quote.-2.23%
NETAPP 52.51 Delayed Quote.-2.60%
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION 60.75 Delayed Quote.-2.68%
BAKER HUGHES 23.2 Delayed Quote.-3.49%
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO 21.2 Delayed Quote.-3.81%
Heatmap :
