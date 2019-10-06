Log in
S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

10/06/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
Economy Week Ahead: U.S. CPI, Fed Minutes, German Manufacturing Orders

Economists expect a key measure of U.S. inflation rose in September at the same pace as in August. 

 
Fed's George: U.S. Economy Is in 'Good Place'

She added that she is open to rate cuts if data calls for easier monetary policy. 

 
China's Riskiest Form of State Borrowing Enjoys a New Boom

The investment arms of China's cities and provinces are selling debt at a record pace to fund roads, railways, utilities and ports, as they seek to shore up growth by spending more on infrastructure. 

 
Fed Confronts Balance-Sheet Decisions to Curb Money-Market Volatility

The Federal Reserve fixed the recent dysfunction in an obscure but critical lending market. Now it has to decide how to prevent these problems from recurring. 

 
Dim Earnings Outlook Imperils Stocks

A flurry of earnings reports in coming weeks will mark the latest test for stocks after a rocky stretch of economic data exacerbated worries that a global manufacturing slowdown is trickling into the U.S. 

 
Mixed Market Signals Pose a Conundrum for Investors

Investors are trying to determine whether recent contradictory signals on U.S. growth mark the start of a prolonged slowdown or another speed bump in the 10-year economic expansion. 

 
Fear Overtakes Greed in IPO Market After WeWork Debacle

Shares of newly public companies, earlier this year one of the hottest investments on Wall Street, are in a slump after investors soured on unprofitable startups from Uber Technologies to WeWork. 

 
The Race to Zero Commissions

While commission-free trading is a victory for online brokerages that aimed to open up investing to the masses, it could also make the firms a victim of their own success. 

 
Fed Chairman Says U.S. Economy Is 'In a Good Place' Despite Some Risks

The U.S. economy faces some risks to growth but remains in a good place overall, the Fed's Jerome Powell said, as central-bank officials host community and business leaders as part of a review of the Fed's monetary-policy framework. 

 
U.S. Stocks Rally After Jobs Report

The Dow and S&P 500 jumped to end a volatile week after the September jobs report helped ease some of the fears about the economy that have recently rattled markets.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.42% 26573.72 Delayed Quote.13.92%
NASDAQ 100 1.51% 7754.102467 Delayed Quote.20.67%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.40% 7982.47377 Delayed Quote.18.64%
S&P 500 1.42% 2952.01 Delayed Quote.17.76%
Latest news on S&P 500
11:27pASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed Ahead Of Renewed U.S.-China Trade Talks
DJ
11:16pAsian shares up on U.S. jobs report, but caution seen on trade talks
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:12pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street Brokers Missed the Index-Funds Memo -- ..
DJ
10:28pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street Brokers Missed the Index-Funds Memo -- ..
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10:15aDim Earnings Outlook Poses Peril For Stocks
DJ
10/05WHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
10/04Capital spending outlook another worry ahead of earnings
RE
10/04'Goldilocks' jobs data propels Wall St. to best day since August
RE
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS 80.645 Delayed Quote.4.37%
NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS 18.965 Delayed Quote.4.20%
CHUBB LIMITED 162.06 Delayed Quote.3.59%
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC 292.3 Delayed Quote.3.32%
CONAGRA BRANDS 28.86 Delayed Quote.3.18%
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 181.59 Delayed Quote.-1.72%
ULTA BEAUTY 250.6 Delayed Quote.-2.65%
CORTEVA, INC. 25.89 Delayed Quote.-3.68%
APACHE CORPORATION 22.16 Delayed Quote.-5.18%
HP INC. 16.64 Delayed Quote.-9.57%
Heatmap :
