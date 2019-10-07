Global Stocks Mixed as Economic Data Disappoints

Auto stocks registered the biggest declines in markets, with fresh economic data weighing on European manufacturers. In the U.S., futures tied to the S&P 500 dropped 0.5%.

German Manufacturing Orders Fall on Domestic Weakness

German manufacturing orders fell 0.6% in August, increasing the likelihood of economic contraction in the third quarter in Europe's largest economy.

Biotech Has a Supply Problem

Biotech investors are discovering that there isn't necessarily strength in numbers. Too many companies are chasing relatively scarce growth opportunities.

Fed's George: U.S. Economy Is in 'Good Place'

She added that she is open to rate cuts if data calls for easier monetary policy.

Fed Confronts Balance-Sheet Decisions to Curb Money-Market Volatility

The Federal Reserve fixed the recent dysfunction in an obscure but critical lending market. Now it has to decide how to prevent these problems from recurring.

Dim Earnings Outlook Imperils Stocks

A flurry of earnings reports in coming weeks will mark the latest test for stocks after a rocky stretch of economic data exacerbated worries that a global manufacturing slowdown is trickling into the U.S.

Mixed Market Signals Pose a Conundrum for Investors

Investors are trying to determine whether recent contradictory signals on U.S. growth mark the start of a prolonged slowdown or another speed bump in the 10-year economic expansion.

Fear Overtakes Greed in IPO Market After WeWork Debacle

Shares of newly public companies, earlier this year one of the hottest investments on Wall Street, are in a slump after investors soured on unprofitable startups from Uber Technologies to WeWork.

Taipei Exchange Named a Designated Offshore Securities Market by U.S. SEC

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has recognized Taipei Exchange as a designated offshore securities market, a move that could encourage U.S. investors to trade in Taiwan-listed stocks.