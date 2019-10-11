Stocks Rally on U.S.-China Trade Talk Hopes

U.S. stock futures and global equity markets rose amid hopes of progress in U.S.-China trade negotiations, with a meeting scheduled between Chinese officials and President Trump.

Brexit Optimism Boosts U.K. Pound, Bank Stocks

Signs of optimism that the U.K. could reach a divorce deal with the European Union drove the pound and U.K bank stocks sharply higher.

Oil Prices Climb After Iranian Tanker Damaged in Possible Strike

Oil prices climbed after an Iranian tanker near the Saudi Arabian coast suffered damage in what the ship's owner suggested may have been a missile attack.

U.S. Import Prices Rose 0.2% in September

Prices for foreign-made goods imported to the U.S. rose 0.2% in September from August, the Labor Department said. Economists surveyed had expected prices to remain flat.

A Bite-Size Trade Deal Won't Save U.S. Industry

China and President Trump would both benefit from a truce focused on food purchases, but investors risk overestimating the economic impact.

Earnings Season May Not Be as Bad as Investors Think

With less than a week to go before third-quarter earnings season kicks off, analysts estimate companies in the S&P 500 will report a 4.5% drop in profits. But for some, those estimates look far too pessimistic.

IEA Cuts Oil Demand Growth Forecast for 2019

The International Energy Agency downgraded its global oil demand growth forecast for the fourth time in six months, citing a global economic slowdown.

Mutual Funds' Embrace of High-Profile Unicorns Backfires

Mutual funds that invested billions in big technology startups are now suffering losses in newly public companies and are being forced to mark down their holdings of private companies that are no longer investor darlings.

Trump to Meet With China's Top Trade Negotiator on Friday

U.S.-China trade talks kicked off amid expectations that Beijing's emissaries are ready to offer compromises aimed at getting President Trump to hold off on tariff increases set to take effect next week and in December.