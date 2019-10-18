Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

Indicative prices Citigroup

S&P 500

(SP500)
After market
0.16%
2991.12 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 10/18 05:08:57 pm
2986.2 PTS   -0.39%
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:10pDollar weakens on Brexit, shares sapped by weaker China growth
RE
05:09pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Drop on China Data
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 05:16pm EDT
Fed's Clarida Says Central Bank Will 'Act as Appropriate' to Sustain Growth

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said the central bank's rate cuts in July and September provided a 'somewhat more accommodative policy' in response to rising risks to growth, and that the Fed would approach future policy decision on a meeting-by-meeting basis. 

 
Stocks Slip on China Data

U.S. stocks fell on global growth worries, but the S&P 500 still had a modest gain for the week after a strong kickoff to corporate earnings season. 

 
Oil-Patch Deals Fuel Energy Bond Gains

Falling oil and gas prices cause problems for energy companies, but are delivering a surprise windfall for some U.S. bondholders. 

 
Markets Are Rising Despite a Trade War, Brexit and Impeachment Threats

The world seems more tumultuous than it has in years. Congress is weighing impeachment, the U.K. is on the verge of a momentous vote regarding its role in Europe, and the U.S. and China are still mired in a trade war. Yet the S&P 500 is still near its all-time high. 

 
U.S. Companies Can't Buck a Strong Dollar

A strong dollar continues to eat into the profit margins of American companies, contributing to what is expected to be 2019's weakest quarter for corporate earnings. 

 
Fed Eyes Another Rate Cut, Weighs When to Stop

Federal Reserve officials are heading into their meeting in two weeks likely to cut interest rates while debating whether they've done enough for now to vaccinate the economy against growing risks of a sharper slowdown. 

 
Cooling Economy Drives China to Prioritize Growth

A further slide in China's economic momentum in the third quarter appears to be galvanizing government priorities around growth again, after years of trying to contain rising debt. 

 
Fed Intervenes in Markets Friday With Temporary and Permanent Liquidity

The New York Fed added $56.65 billion in liquidity to financial markets on Friday. 

 
Boris Johnson Turns On the Charm to Gather Support for Brexit Deal

Prime Minister Boris Johnson began a frantic spell of political salesmanship to try to persuade lawmakers to back his Brexit deal ahead of a decisive vote Saturday. 

 
Top Economic Advisers Warned Trump on Tariffs Before China Truce

President Trump's top economic advisers last week arranged an Oval Office briefing with outside experts who warned the president that escalation of trade tensions with China could hurt the economy-and his re-election.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.95% 26770.2 Delayed Quote.15.85%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.46% 0.862 Delayed Quote.-3.94%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.97% 59.29 Delayed Quote.9.34%
NASDAQ 100 -0.93% 7868.490778 Delayed Quote.25.48%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.83% 8089.54332 Delayed Quote.22.81%
S&P 500 -0.39% 2986.2 Delayed Quote.19.59%
WTI -0.48% 53.67 Delayed Quote.17.91%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P 500
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:10pDollar weakens on Brexit, shares sapped by weaker China growth
RE
05:09pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Drop on China Data
DJ
05:06pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Ends Lower Pressured By Boeing, Johnson & Johnson, Despi..
DJ
04:45pL Brands Ends Down 9.9%, Sees Largest Percent Decrease in Nearly a Year -- Da..
DJ
04:35pDollar weakens on Brexit, shares sapped by weaker China growth
RE
04:30pDollar weakens on Brexit, shares sapped by weaker China growth
RE
04:26pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Drop on China Data
DJ
04:22pBoeing, J&J, dismal China data drag Wall Street lower
RE
03:51pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Waver on China Data
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 145.25 Delayed Quote.7.26%
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC. 566.25 Delayed Quote.6.96%
STATE STREET CORPORATION 63.34 Delayed Quote.6.10%
E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORPORATION 40.85 Delayed Quote.4.64%
PEOPLE'S UNITED FINANCIAL 16.46 Delayed Quote.4.31%
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY 26.44 Delayed Quote.-5.23%
NETFLIX 275.3 Delayed Quote.-6.15%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 127.7 Delayed Quote.-6.22%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 344 Delayed Quote.-6.79%
L BRANDS, INC. 16.31 Delayed Quote.-9.89%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group