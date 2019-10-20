Economy Week Ahead: U.S. Existing-Home Sales and Durable Goods, Eurozone Flash PMIs

In the week ahead, data on U.S. durable-goods orders, along with eurozone figures on activity at factories and service providers, will be watched for signs of a further slowdown in manufacturing

Oil Prices Set to Climb? Investors Aren't Betting on It

Bets on rising U.S. oil prices have hit a nine-month low, underscoring investors' concerns that a slowing economy will dent demand for crude at a time when the world is awash in oil.

Financial Markets Face Fresh Wave of Political Uncertainty

The U.K. Parliament's decision to postpone a final vote on the country's exit from the European Union marks the latest geopolitical development likely to swing financial markets, highlighting the extreme levels of uncertainty that some investors worry isn't being properly accounted for with U.S. stocks near all-time highs.

British Government Asks for EU Delay Amid Johnson Resistance

The British government formally asked the European Union to delay the country's departure for the third time, a request Prime Minister Boris Johnson had long resisted. Mr. Johnson didn't sign the letter and also sent a second letter urging EU leaders not to grant an extension.

Fed's Clarida Says Central Bank Will 'Act as Appropriate' to Sustain Growth

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said the central bank's rate cuts in July and September provided a 'somewhat more accommodative policy' in response to rising risks to growth, and that the Fed would approach future policy decision on a meeting-by-meeting basis.

Stocks Slip on China Data

U.S. stocks fell on global growth worries, but the S&P 500 still had a modest gain for the week after a strong kickoff to corporate earnings season.

Oil-Patch Deals Fuel Energy Bond Gains

Falling oil and gas prices cause problems for energy companies, but are delivering a surprise windfall for some U.S. bondholders.

Markets Are Rising Despite a Trade War, Brexit and Impeachment Threats

The world seems more tumultuous than it has in years. Congress is weighing impeachment, the U.K. is on the verge of a momentous vote regarding its role in Europe, and the U.S. and China are still mired in a trade war. Yet the S&P 500 is still near its all-time high.

U.S. Companies Can't Buck a Strong Dollar

A strong dollar continues to eat into the profit margins of American companies, contributing to what is expected to be 2019's weakest quarter for corporate earnings.

Fed Eyes Another Rate Cut, Weighs When to Stop

Federal Reserve officials are heading into their meeting in two weeks likely to cut interest rates while debating whether they've done enough for now to vaccinate the economy against growing risks of a sharper slowdown.