Boris Johnson's Bid for an Early Election Is Defeated by Lawmakers

U.K. lawmakers blocked Prime Minister Boris Johnson plan for an early election, but a national ballot soon remained in the cards as opposition parties sought an alternative route to end the Brexit stalemate.

S&P 500 Rises to a Record

The broad S&P 500 stock benchmark finished the day at a record for the first time in three months, kicking off a busy week featuring a flurry of corporate earnings, a Federal Reserve meeting and the October jobs report.

The Fed Is Losing Potency

The Fed's shift from tightening in 2018 to easing in 2019 has made for easier financial conditions, yet it hardly seems like a fire has been lighted under the economy.

Bitcoin and Chinese Tech Stocks Surge After Xi Jinping Touts Blockchain

China's president said the country should speed up research into the technology underpinning digital currencies, fueling a surge in related stocks and bitcoin, which briefly topped $10,000.

EU Extends Brexit Deadline to Jan. 31

The EU agreed to delay Brexit until Jan. 31, ending Prime Minister Boris Johnson's hope of a departure this week and clearing the way for the U.K. Parliament to vote later Monday on holding an election before year's end.

Wall Street Returns to Saudi Summit, but Khashoggi Murder Deters Some Executives

A year after the Khashoggi murder, Saudi Arabia is struggling to draw a diverse mix of global executives to its signature investment conference.

Gold Investors Prep for Packed Week of Data

The 2019 rally in gold appears to be at a crossroads in the final week of October, increasing attention on how the haven metal performs during a packed slate of economic data points.

Falling Rates Boost Mortgage Market to Precrisis Levels

Lenders extended $700 billion of home loans in the July-to-September quarter, the most in 14 years, according to industry research group Inside Mortgage Finance.

Housing Highlights Promises, Limits of Fed's 'Insurance' Rate Cuts

The Federal Reserve's interest-rate cuts appear to be giving a lift to housing, autos and big-ticket items like appliances while delivering less of a boost to companies.

Argentina Tightens Access to Dollars After Election

Argentina's government imposed stricter capital controls to protect its foreign-currency reserves a day after voters returned the leftist Peronist movement to power.