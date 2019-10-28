Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

10/28/2019 | 05:16pm EDT
Boris Johnson's Bid for an Early Election Is Defeated by Lawmakers

U.K. lawmakers blocked Prime Minister Boris Johnson plan for an early election, but a national ballot soon remained in the cards as opposition parties sought an alternative route to end the Brexit stalemate. 

 
S&P 500 Rises to a Record

The broad S&P 500 stock benchmark finished the day at a record for the first time in three months, kicking off a busy week featuring a flurry of corporate earnings, a Federal Reserve meeting and the October jobs report. 

 
The Fed Is Losing Potency

The Fed's shift from tightening in 2018 to easing in 2019 has made for easier financial conditions, yet it hardly seems like a fire has been lighted under the economy. 

 
Bitcoin and Chinese Tech Stocks Surge After Xi Jinping Touts Blockchain

China's president said the country should speed up research into the technology underpinning digital currencies, fueling a surge in related stocks and bitcoin, which briefly topped $10,000. 

 
EU Extends Brexit Deadline to Jan. 31

The EU agreed to delay Brexit until Jan. 31, ending Prime Minister Boris Johnson's hope of a departure this week and clearing the way for the U.K. Parliament to vote later Monday on holding an election before year's end. 

 
Wall Street Returns to Saudi Summit, but Khashoggi Murder Deters Some Executives

A year after the Khashoggi murder, Saudi Arabia is struggling to draw a diverse mix of global executives to its signature investment conference. 

 
Gold Investors Prep for Packed Week of Data

The 2019 rally in gold appears to be at a crossroads in the final week of October, increasing attention on how the haven metal performs during a packed slate of economic data points. 

 
Falling Rates Boost Mortgage Market to Precrisis Levels

Lenders extended $700 billion of home loans in the July-to-September quarter, the most in 14 years, according to industry research group Inside Mortgage Finance. 

 
Housing Highlights Promises, Limits of  Fed's 'Insurance' Rate Cuts

The Federal Reserve's interest-rate cuts appear to be giving a lift to housing, autos and big-ticket items like appliances while delivering less of a boost to companies. 

 
Argentina Tightens Access to Dollars After Election

Argentina's government imposed stricter capital controls to protect its foreign-currency reserves a day after voters returned the leftist Peronist movement to power.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN - EURO -0.76% 8529.576 End-of-day quote.155.85%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.49% 27090.72 Delayed Quote.15.56%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) -0.66% 65.762 Delayed Quote.53.78%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.12% 0.86281 Delayed Quote.-3.95%
NASDAQ 100 1.01% 8110.669074 Delayed Quote.25.86%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.01% 8325.985609 Delayed Quote.23.37%
S&P 500 0.56% 3039.42 Delayed Quote.20.57%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) -0.79% 59.246 Delayed Quote.59.28%
Top / Flop S&P 500
TIFFANY & CO. 130.435 Real-time Quote.32.35%
AT&T 39.255 Real-time Quote.6.35%
NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS 17.7 Delayed Quote.6.12%
AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP 81.48 Real-time Quote.5.35%
TYSON FOODS 82.05 Real-time Quote.4.55%
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES 125.55 Delayed Quote.-3.30%
D.R. HORTON 51.82 Delayed Quote.-3.52%
CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION 18.11 Delayed Quote.-3.72%
MOLSON COORS BREWING 54.57 Delayed Quote.-3.99%
PROLOGIS, INC. 87.15 Real-time Quote.-4.08%
