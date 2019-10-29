Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

10/29/2019 | 01:16am EDT
Johnson Loses Bid for Early Election but Takes New Tack to Get One

A British general election remains likely this year as a way to resolve the Brexit stalemate, even though lawmakers blocked a bid by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to schedule an early ballot. 

 
The Fed Is Losing Potency

The Fed's shift from tightening in 2018 to easing in 2019 has made for easier financial conditions, yet it hardly seems like a fire has been lighted under the economy. 

 
IMF to Test Argentina's New Leader

President-elect Alberto Fernández, a populist, must reconcile his campaign- spending promises with the strict fiscal demands of the International Monetary Fund. 

 
Eurozone Bank Lending to Businesses Slowed

Eurozone bank lending to businesses slowed last month, amid mounting external threats to the eurozone economy. 

 
S&P 500 Rises to a Record

The broad S&P 500 stock benchmark finished the day at a record for the first time in three months, kicking off a busy week featuring a flurry of corporate earnings, a Federal Reserve meeting and the October jobs report. 

 
Wall Street Returns to Saudi Summit, but Khashoggi Murder Deters Some Executives

A year after the Khashoggi murder, Saudi Arabia is struggling to draw a diverse mix of global executives to its signature investment conference. 

 
Gold Investors Prep for Packed Week of Data

The 2019 rally in gold appears to be at a crossroads in the final week of October, increasing attention on how the haven metal performs during a packed slate of economic data points. 

 
Falling Rates Boost Mortgage Market to Precrisis Levels

Lenders extended $700 billion of home loans in the July-to-September quarter, the most in 14 years, according to industry research group Inside Mortgage Finance. 

 
Argentina Tightens Access to Dollars After Election

Argentina's government imposed stricter capital controls to protect its foreign-currency reserves a day after voters returned the leftist Peronist movement to power. 

 
The $4 Trillion ETF Industry Is Creating More 'Roadkill'

Many asset managers say the industry is entering a new phase of competition and oversaturation that threatens to squeeze out smaller funds.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.49% 27090.72 Delayed Quote.16.13%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) -0.04% 65.728 Delayed Quote.53.82%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.01% 0.86303 Delayed Quote.-3.92%
NASDAQ 100 1.01% 8110.669074 Delayed Quote.25.86%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.01% 8325.985609 Delayed Quote.23.37%
S&P 500 0.56% 3039.42 Delayed Quote.21.24%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.02% 59.246 Delayed Quote.59.28%
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
TIFFANY & CO. 129.72 Delayed Quote.31.63%
NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS 17.7 Delayed Quote.6.12%
AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP 81.5 Delayed Quote.5.38%
ILLUMINA, INC. 304.06 Delayed Quote.4.62%
TYSON FOODS 82.08 Delayed Quote.4.59%
PVH CORPORATION 89.67 Delayed Quote.-3.34%
D.R. HORTON 51.82 Delayed Quote.-3.52%
CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION 18.11 Delayed Quote.-3.72%
MOLSON COORS BREWING 54.57 Delayed Quote.-3.99%
PROLOGIS, INC. 85.89 Delayed Quote.-5.47%
