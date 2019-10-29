Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

10/29/2019 | 01:16pm EDT
Bank of Canada Likely to Stand Pat This Week

Canada's economy is showing enough resilience for the Bank of Canada to leave its key interest rate unchanged at a policy announcement on Wednesday, economists say, making Canada an outlier among advanced economies. 

 
Stocks Edge Up as Investors Parse Earnings Reports

U.S. stocks inched higher a day after the S&P 500 closed at a record, as investors sifted through a heavy batch of earnings reports and awaited key economic data later this week. 

 
Fed's Powell Faces Tightrope Act Framing Potential Pause on Rate Cuts

Markets largely expect another quarter-percentage-point rate cut. It is the Fed's next step that is uncertain, and investors will closely watch for clues. 

 
Natural-Gas Producers Promise Restraint

The producers that have glutted the market with cheap shale gas are finally relenting, dialing back drilling plans and pledging restraint after years of depressed prices battered their growth-centric business models. 

 
U.S. Housing Market Gaining Modest Strength, Indicators Show

Average national home prices grew 3.2% in the year ending in August, one of three indicators released Tuesday that show the housing market is gaining modest strength in the latter half of the year. 

 
U.K. Opposition to Back Johnson's Call for Election

A British general election aimed at breaking the Brexit deadlock looks set for December after the main opposition Labour Party decided to back a national ballot. 

 
Fed Adds $104.5 Billion to Financial Markets, Buys More Treasury Bills

The New York Fed added both permanent and temporary liquidity to financial markets ahead of this week's rate-setting central bank meeting and before the end of the month, which can bring volatility to short-term markets as banks sort out their respective financing needs. 

 
Government Remedy for Bond Ratings Has Failed

After the financial crisis, Washington focused on the credit-ratings firms and the conflict of interest that made them "essential cogs in the wheel of financial destruction," according to the federal government's report on the crisis. 

 
WeWork Debacle Teaches Investors a Lesson About Value

The shock of WeWork's failed IPO has helped awaken investors from the dream that easy finance will last forever. 

 
Ex-Banker Bids to Cash In on South African Takeover of Central Bank

Activist shareholders eyeing a multibillion-dollar payout have zeroed in on an unusual target: South Africa's publicly traded central bank.

