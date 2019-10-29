Log in
S&P 500    SP500

Indicative prices Citigroup

S&P 500

(SP500)
Pre-market
-0.05%
3037.8 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 10/29 05:45:12 pm
3036.89 PTS   -0.08%
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:01pGlobal share rally pauses on trade risks ahead of Fed
RE
09:01pGlobal share rally pauses on trade risks ahead of Fed
RE
News Summary

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

10/29/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
Fed's Powell Faces Tightrope Act Framing Potential Pause on Rate Cuts

Markets largely expect another quarter-percentage-point rate cut. It is the Fed's next step that is uncertain, and investors will closely watch for clues. 

 
U.K. Parliament Authorizes December General Election

British lawmakers voted overwhelmingly to hold a December election, a final roll of the dice by parties across the country's political spectrum to try to either cancel or deliver Brexit after years of wrangling in Parliament. 

 
Futures Exchange Reins In Runaway Trading Algorithms

The Chicago Mercantile Exchange is cracking down on runaway algorithms in one of the world's biggest futures markets. A surge in the volume of data tied to Eurodollar futures wasn't caused by an increase in trading. 

 
Natural-Gas Prices Jump as Producers Promise Restraint

The producers that have glutted the market with cheap shale gas are finally relenting, dialing back drilling plans and pledging restraint after years of depressed prices battered their growth-centric business models. 

 
Stocks Edge Lower as Investors Parse Earnings Reports

U.S. stocks declined a day after the S&P 500 closed at a record, as investors sifted through a heavy batch of earnings reports and awaited key economic data later this week. 

 
Bank of Canada Likely to Stand Pat This Week

Canada's economy is showing enough resilience for the Bank of Canada to leave its key interest rate unchanged at a policy announcement on Wednesday, economists say, making Canada an outlier among advanced economies. 

 
U.S. Housing Market Gaining Modest Strength, Indicators Show

Average national home prices grew 3.2% in the year ending in August, one of three indicators released Tuesday that show the housing market is gaining modest strength in the latter half of the year. 

 
Fed Adds $104.5 Billion to Financial Markets, Buys More Treasury Bills

The New York Fed added both permanent and temporary liquidity to financial markets ahead of this week's rate-setting central bank meeting and before the end of the month, which can bring volatility to short-term markets as banks sort out their respective financing needs. 

 
WeWork Debacle Teaches Investors a Lesson About Value

The shock of WeWork's failed IPO has helped awaken investors from the dream that easy finance will last forever. 

 
Government Remedy for Bond Ratings Has Failed

After the financial crisis, Washington focused on the credit-ratings firms and the conflict of interest that made them "essential cogs in the wheel of financial destruction," according to the federal government's report on the crisis.

ChangeLast1st jan.
CENTRIC HOLDINGS S.A. 0.00% 0.236 Delayed Quote.94.24%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.07% 27071.42 Delayed Quote.16.13%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.05% 0.86337 Delayed Quote.-3.92%
NASDAQ 100 -0.78% 8047.508625 Delayed Quote.26.84%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.59% 8276.851182 Delayed Quote.24.23%
S&P 500 -0.08% 3036.89 Delayed Quote.21.24%
Latest news on S&P 500
04:44pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Edge Lower as Investors Parse Earnings Repor..
DJ
Chart S&P 500
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC. 23.83 Delayed Quote.13.69%
XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION 34.42 Delayed Quote.11.79%
LEGGETT & PLATT 51.57 Delayed Quote.11.72%
LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC. 86.39 Delayed Quote.6.91%
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA) 134.99 Delayed Quote.6.40%
VF CORPORATION 81.18 Delayed Quote.-2.72%
KROGER 24.63 Delayed Quote.-2.76%
TECHNIPFMC 20.27 Delayed Quote.-3.15%
A. O. SMITH CORPORATION 49.23 Delayed Quote.-4.13%
IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION 124.45 Delayed Quote.-13.47%
