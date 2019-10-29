Futures Exchange Reins In Runaway Trading Algorithms

The Chicago Mercantile Exchange is cracking down on runaway algorithms in one of the world's biggest futures markets. A surge in the volume of data tied to Eurodollar futures wasn't caused by an increase in trading.

Fed's Powell Faces Tightrope Act Framing Potential Pause on Rate Cuts

Markets largely expect another quarter-percentage-point rate cut. It is the Fed's next step that is uncertain, and investors will closely watch for clues.

Soft Aussie Inflation Keeps Door Open to Rate Cut

Australian consumer prices remained subdued in the third quarter, keeping the door open to a further interest-rate cut in coming months.

U.K. Parliament Authorizes December General Election

British lawmakers voted overwhelmingly to hold a December election, a final roll of the dice by parties across the country's political spectrum to try to either cancel or deliver Brexit after years of wrangling in Parliament.

U.K. Retailers Cut Prices as Christmas Spending Season Nears

British retailers continued to cut prices in October as they sought to stimulate demand among cagey consumers ahead of the busy Christmas season, a U.K. retail body said.

Natural-Gas Prices Jump as Producers Promise Restraint

The producers that have glutted the market with cheap shale gas are finally relenting, dialing back drilling plans and pledging restraint after years of depressed prices battered their growth-centric business models.

Stocks Edge Lower as Investors Parse Earnings Reports

U.S. stocks declined a day after the S&P 500 closed at a record, as investors sifted through a heavy batch of earnings reports and awaited key economic data later this week.

Bank of Canada Likely to Stand Pat This Week

Canada's economy is showing enough resilience for the Bank of Canada to leave its key interest rate unchanged at a policy announcement on Wednesday, economists say, making Canada an outlier among advanced economies.

U.S. Housing Market Gaining Modest Strength, Indicators Show

Average national home prices grew 3.2% in the year ending in August, one of three indicators released Tuesday that show the housing market is gaining modest strength in the latter half of the year.

Fed Adds $104.5 Billion to Financial Markets, Buys More Treasury Bills

The New York Fed added both permanent and temporary liquidity to financial markets ahead of this week's rate-setting central bank meeting and before the end of the month, which can bring volatility to short-term markets as banks sort out their respective financing needs.