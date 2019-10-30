Fed Cuts Rate for Third Time This Year, Signals Pause

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the third time this year and began to downplay expectations of further reductions for now.

S&P 500 Closes at Fresh High After Rate Cut

U.S. stocks picked up momentum after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates again and signaled it may hold off on further cuts this year.

Chicago Fed Board Chairwoman Pramaggiore Steps Down Amid Probe of Former Employer

Anne Pramaggiore resigned soon after she abruptly retired from her job as chief executive of the utilities unit of Exelon Corp.

U.S. Growth Settles in at Low Gear in Third Quarter

GDP rose at an annual rate of 1.9%, with consumer spending and housing investment offsetting a business-investment drop.

Chile Cancels APEC Summit, Where U.S. Hoped to Sign Deal With China

Chile's president, Sebastián Piñera, said his government canceled plans to host an Asia-Pacific trade summit in November, clouding prospects for the speedy conclusion of a "phase one" trade agreement between the U.S. and China.

Brazil Central Bank Cuts Benchmark Rate to 5%

Brazil's central bank cut rates for the third time in as many months, extending a period of historically low borrowing costs that is changing consumers' and investors' behavior.

Bank of Canada Stands Pat on Rate

Bank of Canada officials considered an insurance cut to shelter the economy from rising global headwinds before deciding to leave the key rate on hold this week, Governor Stephen Poloz said.

U.S. Private Sector Added 125,000 Jobs in October

Private employers in the U.S. nonfarm sector added more jobs in October that economists expected, according to the ADP National Employment Report.

Poultry Shares Heat Up With Lifting of China Import Ban

Share prices of chicken producers have taken flight following China's lifting of a four-year old ban on importing poultry from the U.S.

Crude-Oil Inventories Climb More Than Forecast

U.S. crude-oil inventories rose by 5.7 million barrels last week, much more than the 800,000-barrel rise analysts expected, while stockpiles of gasoline and other fuels declined, government data showed.