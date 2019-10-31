Trump Says U.S. and China Looking for New Site to Sign Trade Deal

President Trump said China and the U.S. are in the process of selecting a new site to sign what he has called phase one of a broader trade agreement between the two countries.

U.S. Stocks Slide Amid Uncertainty Over Trade Deal

The S&P 500 fell on skepticism about a U.S.-China trade truce and weakening manufacturing data, pulling back from its record close a day earlier.

New Exchange Seeks SEC Nod to Take On NYSE, Nasdaq

A new venture backed by nine financial heavyweights is seeking regulatory approval to launch a new exchange, making a bid to be a cheaper place to trade stocks than the incumbent exchange.

Dallas Fed Inflation Measure Exceeded Fed Target in September

The Dallas Fed said a tool that it uses to measure inflation ticked higher in September, and was revised up in August too.

Bill Would Force Google and Rivals to Disclose Search Algorithms

Senate lawmakers are teeing up a bill that would require search engines to disclose the algorithms they apply in ranking internet searches amid growing concern over their use of personal data.

Canada's GDP Rebounded in August After July Stall

Canadian economic output rebounded in August after stalling in the previous month, although growth was tepid and indicative of an economy grappling with the fallout from global-trade uncertainty.

Vaping-Related Cases Surge to 1,888

The cases of vaping-related illnesses has jumped to 1,888, according to the latest numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Thirty-eight deaths have been reported by federal and state health officials.

Farm Giants Slog Through Trade War

Archer Daniels Midland and Bunge said this week that China's pivot toward South America as a supplier for key farm goods like soybeans is altering global food flows, cutting into U.S. exports and pushing up costs.

Talking Markets: China Could Spark Copper Price Recovery in 2020

As miners and metal traders descended on London for this week's annual LME Week jamboree, one question dominated the discussion: Will Chinese demand come to the rescue of flagging metals prices?

Fed Adds $72.53 Billion to Markets

The New York Federal Reserve added $72.53 billion to financial markets Thursday.