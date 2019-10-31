Log in
S&P 500    SP500

Indicative prices Citigroup

S&P 500

(SP500)
Pre-market
%
PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 10/31 05:02:07 pm
3037.56 PTS   -0.30%
10/31Asian shares turn higher after positive China data
RE
10/31Asian shares turn higher after positive China data
RE
10/31NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
News Summary

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

10/31/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
Trump Says U.S. and China Looking for New Site to Sign Trade Deal

President Trump said China and the U.S. are in the process of selecting a new site to sign what he has called phase one of a broader trade agreement between the two countries. 

 
South Korea Exports Fall, Inflation Picks Up But Stays Below Target

South Korea's exports declined for the 11th consecutive month in October, as it continues to feel the pinch from global trade tensions. The country's inflation picked up in October but remained well below its 2% target. 

 
Treasury Pares Back Anti-Inversion Tax Regulations

The Treasury Department is scaling back Obama-era rules designed to limit tax-avoiding corporate inversion deals, deeming the regulations too burdensome and unnecessary. 

 
New Exchange Seeks SEC Nod to Take On NYSE, Nasdaq

A new venture backed by nine financial heavyweights is seeking regulatory approval to launch a new exchange, making a bid to be a cheaper place to trade stocks than the incumbent exchange. 

 
Dallas Fed Inflation Measure Exceeded Fed Target in September

The Dallas Fed said a tool that it uses to measure inflation ticked higher in September, and was revised up in August too. 

 
Farm Giants Slog Through Trade War

Archer Daniels Midland and Bunge said this week that China's pivot toward South America as a supplier for key farm goods like soybeans is altering global food flows, cutting into U.S. exports and pushing up costs. 

 
Talking Markets: China Could Spark Copper Price Recovery in 2020

As miners and metal traders descended on London for this week's annual LME Week jamboree, one question dominated the discussion: Will Chinese demand come to the rescue of flagging metals prices? 

 
U.S. Stocks Slide Amid Uncertainty Over Trade Deal

The S&P 500 fell on skepticism about a U.S.-China trade truce and weakening manufacturing data, pulling back from its record close a day earlier. 

 
Canada's GDP Rebounded in August After July Stall

Canadian economic output rebounded in August after stalling in the previous month, although growth was tepid and indicative of an economy grappling with the fallout from global-trade uncertainty. 

 
Fed Adds $72.53 Billion to Markets

The New York Federal Reserve added $72.53 billion to financial markets Thursday.

ChangeLast1st jan.
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY 3.73% 42.04 Delayed Quote.2.61%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.52% 27046.23 Delayed Quote.15.94%
LME COPPER CASH -0.99% 5825 End-of-day quote.-0.24%
MIDLAND HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.67% 1.22 End-of-day quote.-18.67%
NASDAQ 100 0.01% 8083.83238 Delayed Quote.27.13%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.14% 8292.360231 Delayed Quote.24.74%
S&P 500 -0.30% 3037.56 Delayed Quote.21.17%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.61% 293 End-of-day quote.-4.31%
Chart S&P 500
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
ABIOMED, INC. 207.58 Delayed Quote.14.20%
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY 32.33 Delayed Quote.13.44%
LKQ CORPORATION 33.99 Delayed Quote.7.97%
BORGWARNER INC. 41.68 Delayed Quote.6.25%
TELEFLEX INCORPORATED 347.41 Delayed Quote.5.33%
FLIR SYSTEMS INC 51.56 Delayed Quote.-6.27%
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC. 69.94 Delayed Quote.-7.25%
LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION 56.48 Delayed Quote.-8.43%
XYLEM 76.69 Delayed Quote.-8.77%
WESTERN DIGITAL 51.65 Delayed Quote.-16.91%
