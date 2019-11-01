Trump Says U.S. and China Looking for New Site to Sign Trade Deal

President Trump said China and the U.S. are in the process of selecting a new site to sign what he has called phase one of a broader trade agreement between the two countries.

China Caixin Manufacturing PMI Rose in October

A private gauge of China's factory activity showed an expansion for the third straight month in October due to renewed strength in exports, contrasting with the official gauge showing a contraction for the sixth consecutive month.

South Korea Exports Fall, Inflation Picks Up But Stays Below Target

South Korea's exports declined for the 11th consecutive month in October, as it continues to feel the pinch from global trade tensions. The country's inflation picked up in October but remained well below its 2% target.

GM Strike Expected to Cloud Friday's Jobs Report

The Labor Department will issue its broadest measure of the U.S. job market on Friday, providing an update on the state of the labor market amid a broader easing of economic growth.

Treasury Pares Back Anti-Inversion Tax Regulations

The Treasury Department is scaling back Obama-era rules designed to limit tax-avoiding corporate inversion deals, deeming the regulations too burdensome and unnecessary.

New Exchange Seeks SEC Nod to Take On NYSE, Nasdaq

A new venture backed by nine financial heavyweights is seeking regulatory approval to launch a new exchange, making a bid to be a cheaper place to trade stocks than the incumbent exchange.

Dallas Fed Inflation Measure Exceeded Fed Target in September

The Dallas Fed said a tool that it uses to measure inflation ticked higher in September, and was revised up in August too.

Farm Giants Slog Through Trade War

Archer Daniels Midland and Bunge said this week that China's pivot toward South America as a supplier for key farm goods like soybeans is altering global food flows, cutting into U.S. exports and pushing up costs.

Talking Markets: China Could Spark Copper Price Recovery in 2020

As miners and metal traders descended on London for this week's annual LME Week jamboree, one question dominated the discussion: Will Chinese demand come to the rescue of flagging metals prices?

U.S. Stocks Slide Amid Uncertainty Over Trade Deal

The S&P 500 fell on skepticism about a U.S.-China trade truce and weakening manufacturing data, pulling back from its record close a day earlier.