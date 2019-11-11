Alibaba Racks Up Record Sales on World's Biggest Shopping Day

Alibaba Group Holding reached a new sales milestone during China's Singles Day shopping festival Monday, as the e-commerce giant sold 268.4 billion yuan ($38.3 billion) worth of goods, up 26% from its previous record of 213.5 billion yuan, or about $30.8 billion, set last year.

U.S. Stocks Slide on Trade Deal Uncertainty

U.S. stocks slipped, dragged lower by broad declines across all but one sector in the S&P 500.

Boston Fed President Warns Central Banks Have Limited Tool Kits

Eric Rosengren warned on Monday many top central banks have a limited tool kit to deal with the next downturn, and added efforts to rollback regulations on banks may be exacerbating risks to the financial sector.

Nigel Farage's Brexit Party Gives Boris Johnson an Election Boost

Britain's euroskeptic Brexit Party said it won't contest hundreds of Conservative Party-held districts in next month's U.K. election, boosting Prime Minister Boris Johnson's chances of re-election.

November Rally Weighs on Low-Volatility Funds

Investors are dumping strategies often tapped for protection-like exchange-traded funds promising lower volatility-the latest sign that they are embracing riskier assets once again.

ICE, Oil Traders Team Up on New Mideast Crude Futures

Energy-markets giant Intercontinental Exchange will team up with Abu Dhabi's state oil producer and some of the world's biggest oil companies to launch a new futures exchange in the emirate.

Selloff in Complex Investments Flashes Warning for Junk Bonds

Some securities in the $680 billion market for collateralized loan obligations, or CLOs, lost about 5% in October, reflecting worries about rising risk in the complex investment vehicles.

Sustainable Funds Enjoy Record Inflows, Still Back Big Oil and Gas

Some of the biggest U.S. sustainable funds are invested in oil-and-gas companies, whose practices often have been attacked by environmental activists.

Bank Share Buybacks Are a Limited-Time Offer

Share buybacks worth a total of $4 billion offer a rare reason to get excited about Europe's beleaguered banking sector right now. Investors should enjoy the boost while it lasts.

U.K. Economy Returns to Growth

The U.K. economy returned to growth in the third quarter, banishing fears of recession as the country heads toward a general election.