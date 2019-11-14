Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

11/14/2019 | 07:16pm EST
Deal on U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Pact Takes Shape, Pelosi Says

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Democrats are moving toward a deal with the Trump administration on a renegotiated trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, which could result in a victory for the president. 

 
Stock-Market Technical Indicators Flash Warning

Traders were abuzz this week after two technical indicators, the "Hindenburg Omen" and "Titanic Syndrome," flashed in unison-an unusual event that sometimes precedes a selloff. 

 
Cisco's Disappointing Outlook Weighs on Stocks

The S&P 500 eked out a small gain to close at a fresh record following a tepid session of trading. 

 
Global Powerhouses Stuck in Low Gear

The global economy is showing few signs of rebounding from its slowdown, as fresh figures indicate that China continues to cool and Germany and Japan are close to stagnation. 

 
OPEC Cuts U.S. Oil Output Growth Forecast

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries lowered its oil production growth forecast for non-cartel countries for 2020, citing a downward adjustment to its forecast for the U.S. 

 
Fed's Bullard: After Three Cuts, It's Now Time for Fed to Hold Steady

St. Louis Fed leader James Bullard said he doesn't see any need to lower interest rates beyond the three cuts the U.S. central bank has made this year. 

 
Powell Signals Optimism but Cites Trade Uncertainties

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers on Capitol Hill the central bank was optimistic its interest-rate cuts this year would buoy the U.S. economy against headwinds, including trade uncertainty and a global slowdown. 

 
Rewrite of Lower-Income Lending Rules to Advance in December

A top bank regulator is poised to propose changes to bank lending requirements that could potentially transform the way lenders make billions of dollars in loans, investments and donations to customers in lower-income areas. 

 
China Lifts 4-Year Ban on U.S. Chicken

China has agreed to lift a more than four-year-old ban on U.S. poultry imports, both governments said, in what a U.S. industry group said could lead to sales of $2 billion of poultry. 

 
U.S. Jobless Claims Reach 4-Month High

Initial jobless claims rose to 225,000 in the week ended Nov. 9, the highest level since June. Economists had expected 215,000 claims.

