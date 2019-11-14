U.S.-China Trade Deal Near, but Trump Not Ready to Sign Off, Kudlow Says

The U.S. and China are nearing a trade deal, but President Trump isn't ready to sign off, White House economic adviser Lawrence Kudlow said.

China PBOC Injects CNY200 Bln of Liquidity Into Banking System

China's central bank injected 200 billion yuan ($28.5 billion) in liquidity into the banking system via its medium-term lending facility, in a bid to maintain ample funds in the financial sector.

Rise in China's Average New Home Prices Moderated in October

The increase in new home prices in China moderated in October for the fifth-straight month, as the government's efforts to curb property speculation weighed on demand in the largest cities.

Deal on U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Pact Takes Shape, Pelosi Says

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Democrats are moving toward a deal with the Trump administration on a renegotiated trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, which could result in a victory for the president.

Stock-Market Technical Indicators Flash Warning

Traders were abuzz this week after two technical indicators, the "Hindenburg Omen" and "Titanic Syndrome," flashed in unison-an unusual event that sometimes precedes a selloff.

Cisco's Disappointing Outlook Weighs on Stocks

The S&P 500 eked out a small gain to close at a fresh record following a tepid session of trading.

Global Powerhouses Stuck in Low Gear

The global economy is showing few signs of rebounding from its slowdown, as fresh figures indicate that China continues to cool and Germany and Japan are close to stagnation.

OPEC Cuts U.S. Oil Output Growth Forecast

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries lowered its oil production growth forecast for non-cartel countries for 2020, citing a downward adjustment to its forecast for the U.S.

Fed's Bullard: After Three Cuts, It's Now Time for Fed to Hold Steady

St. Louis Fed leader James Bullard said he doesn't see any need to lower interest rates beyond the three cuts the U.S. central bank has made this year.

Powell Signals Optimism but Cites Trade Uncertainties

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers on Capitol Hill the central bank was optimistic its interest-rate cuts this year would buoy the U.S. economy against headwinds, including trade uncertainty and a global slowdown.