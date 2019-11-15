Slower U.S. Consumer Spending Will Cost the Economy Momentum

Sluggish retail-sales growth indicates consumers can't be the economy's only engine.

Stocks Climb on U.S.-China Trade Deal Hopes

The S&P 500 is on track for a sixth consecutive week of gains, capping off one of the calmest stretches in the stock market in months.

Impeachment Hearings: Marie Yovanovitch Says She Felt Threatened by Trump

The former ambassador to Ukraine testified that she felt threatened by President Trump's disparaging comments about her in a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart as the second public hearing of the impeachment inquiry continued.

Bond Funds Lose Appeal as Yields Rise

A steady rise in Treasury yields has investors putting the brakes on their contributions to U.S. bond funds.

U.S. Industrial Production Fell 0.8% in October

U.S. factory production fell in October for the third time in four months, the latest evidence that slower global growth and persistent trade tensions are weighing on the manufacturing sector.

Some Investors Resolve to Ring In the New Year by Lending Cash

Some investors expect a new surge of volatility in short-term money markets at year-end and are preparing to take advantage, gathering cash to lend overnight in the market for repurchase agreements, or repos.

IEA Lifts Non-OPEC Supply Estimates

The IEA raised its 2020 oil production growth estimate for non-OPEC countries to 2.3 million barrels a day, with the U.S. the key driver of that growth.

U.S.-China Trade Deal Near, but Trump Not Ready to Sign Off, Kudlow Says

The U.S. and China are nearing a trade deal, but President Trump isn't ready to sign off, White House economic adviser Lawrence Kudlow said.

China Unveils Policies to Promote Advanced Manufacturing, Service Sectors

China announced a new set of policies to promote the growth of advanced manufacturing, after Beijing abandoned a government-led industrial program at the center of the contentious U.S.-China trade dispute.

Deal on U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Pact Takes Shape, Pelosi Says

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Democrats are moving toward a deal with the Trump administration on a renegotiated trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, which could result in a victory for the president.