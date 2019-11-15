Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

Indicative prices Citigroup

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/15/2019 | 01:16pm EST
Slower U.S. Consumer Spending Will Cost the Economy Momentum

Sluggish retail-sales growth indicates consumers can't be the economy's only engine. 

 
Stocks Climb on U.S.-China Trade Deal Hopes

The S&P 500 is on track for a sixth consecutive week of gains, capping off one of the calmest stretches in the stock market in months. 

 
Impeachment Hearings: Marie Yovanovitch Says She Felt Threatened by Trump

The former ambassador to Ukraine testified that she felt threatened by President Trump's disparaging comments about her in a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart as the second public hearing of the impeachment inquiry continued. 

 
Bond Funds Lose Appeal as Yields Rise

A steady rise in Treasury yields has investors putting the brakes on their contributions to U.S. bond funds. 

 
U.S. Industrial Production Fell 0.8% in October

U.S. factory production fell in October for the third time in four months, the latest evidence that slower global growth and persistent trade tensions are weighing on the manufacturing sector. 

 
Some Investors Resolve to Ring In the New Year by Lending Cash

Some investors expect a new surge of volatility in short-term money markets at year-end and are preparing to take advantage, gathering cash to lend overnight in the market for repurchase agreements, or repos. 

 
IEA Lifts Non-OPEC Supply Estimates

The IEA raised its 2020 oil production growth estimate for non-OPEC countries to 2.3 million barrels a day, with the U.S. the key driver of that growth. 

 
U.S.-China Trade Deal Near, but Trump Not Ready to Sign Off, Kudlow Says

The U.S. and China are nearing a trade deal, but President Trump isn't ready to sign off, White House economic adviser Lawrence Kudlow said. 

 
China Unveils Policies to Promote Advanced Manufacturing, Service Sectors

China announced a new set of policies to promote the growth of advanced manufacturing, after Beijing abandoned a government-led industrial program at the center of the contentious U.S.-China trade dispute. 

 
Deal on U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Pact Takes Shape, Pelosi Says

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Democrats are moving toward a deal with the Trump administration on a renegotiated trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, which could result in a victory for the president.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.48% 27918.16 Delayed Quote.19.10%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.57% 63.42 Delayed Quote.14.46%
NASDAQ 100 0.59% 8307.012528 Delayed Quote.30.55%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.64% 8533.571247 Delayed Quote.27.89%
S&P 500 0.55% 3113.72 Delayed Quote.23.53%
WTI 1.19% 57.68 Delayed Quote.24.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P 500
01:24pWALL STREET WEEKAHEAD : Sagging consumer discretionary shares look for a spark
RE
01:22pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Climb on U.S.-China Trade Deal Hopes
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12:53pTrade deal hopes, earnings propel Wall Street to another record high
RE
11:46aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Climb on U.S.-China Trade Deal Hopes
DJ
11:32aU.S.-China trade hopes revive stocks, yields rise
RE
11:30aU.S.-China trade hopes revive stocks, yields rise
RE
11:23aU.S.-China trade hopes revive stocks, yields rise
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:00aApplied Materials Up Just Over 9%, on Track for Record High -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
APPLIED MATERIALS 62.215 Real-time Quote.9.23%
HELMERICH & PAYNE 41.185 Real-time Quote.4.74%
MACY'S 16.945 Real-time Quote.4.34%
DANAHER CORPORATION 142.045 Real-time Quote.4.33%
CIMAREX ENERGY CO. 47.03 Real-time Quote.4.12%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 203.895 Real-time Quote.-2.81%
NOBLE ENERGY 20.875 Real-time Quote.-2.95%
ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORPORATION 103.21 Real-time Quote.-3.19%
WHIRLPOOL 143.02 Real-time Quote.-4.63%
CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC. 25.425 Real-time Quote.-4.74%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group