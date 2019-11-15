Log in
S&P 500

Indicative prices Citigroup

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Citigroup - 11/15 03:32:13 pm
3112.9 PTS   +0.53%
03:29pU.S.-China trade hopes revive stocks, crude rises
RE
03:27pU.S.-China trade hopes revive stocks, crude rises
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
News Summary

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

11/15/2019 | 03:16pm EST
Impeachment Hearings: Marie Yovanovitch Says She Felt Threatened by Trump

The former ambassador to Ukraine testified that she felt threatened by President Trump's disparaging comments about her in a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart as the second public hearing of the impeachment inquiry continued. 

 
Fed Flags Elevated Asset Prices, High Debt as U.S. Risks

The Federal Reserve identified elevated asset prices and historically high debt owed by U.S. businesses as top vulnerabilities facing the U.S. financial system, according to the latest central bank financial-stability report. 

 
Stocks Climb on U.S.-China Trade Deal Hopes

The S&P 500 is on track for a sixth consecutive week of gains, capping off one of the calmest stretches in the stock market in months. 

 
Slower U.S. Consumer Spending Will Cost the Economy Momentum

Sluggish retail-sales growth indicates consumers can't be the economy's only engine. 

 
Bond Funds Lose Appeal as Yields Rise

A steady rise in Treasury yields has investors putting the brakes on their contributions to U.S. bond funds. 

 
U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls by 10 From Last Week, Fourth Consecutive Decline

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 10 in the past week to 674, the lowest level since April 2017. 

 
U.S. Oil Production Bucks Drilling Slowdown, Keeps Crude Prices in Check

Drillers are laying down rigs, hydraulic-fracturing equipment sits idle and U.S. energy producers are promising fiscal restraint. Yet domestic oil and gas production keeps rising. 

 
U.S. Industrial Production Fell 0.8% in October

U.S. factory production fell in October for the third time in four months, the latest evidence that slower global growth and persistent trade tensions are weighing on the manufacturing sector. 

 
Some Investors Resolve to Ring In the New Year by Lending Cash

Some investors expect a new surge of volatility in short-term money markets at year-end and are preparing to take advantage, gathering cash to lend overnight in the market for repurchase agreements, or repos. 

 
IEA Lifts Non-OPEC Supply Estimates

The IEA raised its 2020 oil production growth estimate for non-OPEC countries to 2.3 million barrels a day, with the U.S. the key driver of that growth.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.71% 27974.93 Delayed Quote.19.10%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.47% 63.3 Delayed Quote.14.46%
NASDAQ 100 0.50% 8298.966784 Delayed Quote.30.55%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.57% 8527.602295 Delayed Quote.27.89%
S&P 500 0.64% 3116.16 Delayed Quote.23.53%
WTI 1.39% 57.75 Delayed Quote.24.67%
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
APPLIED MATERIALS 61.735 Real-time Quote.8.38%
HUMANA 336.835 Real-time Quote.5.92%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 269.99 Real-time Quote.5.53%
ANTHEM, INC. 297.07 Real-time Quote.5.34%
CENTENE CORPORATION 57.555 Real-time Quote.5.32%
NOBLE ENERGY 20.855 Real-time Quote.-3.05%
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC. 67.65 Real-time Quote.-3.36%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 202.685 Real-time Quote.-3.39%
WHIRLPOOL 143.78 Real-time Quote.-4.13%
CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC. 25.365 Real-time Quote.-4.96%
