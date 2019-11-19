Log in
S&P 500    SP500

Indicative prices Citigroup

S&P 500

(SP500)
Pre-market
0.23%
3129.23 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 11/18 04:56:32 pm
3122.03 PTS   +0.05%
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:03aGlobal Stocks Edge Higher in Absence of Fresh Shocks
DJ
05:51aGlobal Stocks Edge Higher as Investors See Fewer Risks
DJ
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

11/19/2019 | 07:16am EST
Global Stocks Edge Higher in Absence of Fresh Shocks

U.S. dollar drops sharply for brief time after President Trump says he met Fed chair to protest against high interest rates. 

 
Technology Stocks Head Toward Best Year in a Decade

Regulatory scrutiny and mixed earnings aren't stopping tech stocks from rallying. The S&P 500 technology sector's 41% gain for the year has put it well above the wider index's 25% climb. 

 
Powell Meets With Trump, a Frequent Critic, to Discuss Economy

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell met with President Trump, a frequent critic, at the White House to discuss the economy. 

 
RBA Still Prepared to Ease Further, November Minutes Show

Australia's central bank is prepared to ease monetary policy further to support economic growth, full employment and the meeting of inflation targets, policy meeting minutes showed. 

 
Undermining Hong Kong Courts Is Bad for Business

Hong Kong's independent court system is a cornerstone of its prosperity, but a warning from China's legislature casting doubt on that risks deeper harm to the city's economy and competitiveness. 

 
New Zealand to Broaden Scrutiny of Foreign Investment

New Zealand's government plans to strengthen its powers to veto foreign investment in sensitive or strategic industries, the country's associate finance minister said Tuesday. 

 
EU Car Sales Hit Decade High

New car registrations in the European Union rose 8.7% to 1.18 million vehicles in October, the highest monthly total for a decade, with most of the bloc's major markets recording strong gains. 

 
Impeachment Probe Examining if Trump Lied to Mueller, House Lawyer Says

The House general counsel indicated the impeachment case against the president could go beyond his interactions with Ukraine that lawmakers are currently focused on. 

 
Trade Flows Set to Stay Weak, Says WTO

Global flows of goods across borders are on course to grow at the weakest pace since the financial crisis, according to the World Trade Organization, as trade tensions and rising tariffs continue to weigh on exports and imports. 

 
U.K. Politicians Pitch Their Plans to Brexit-Fatigued Business Leaders

The U.K.'s political leaders pitched to Brexit-weary business executives ahead of next month's national election, presenting radically different plans to resolve the country's tortured exit from the European Union and fire up the national economy.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.11% 28036.22 Delayed Quote.20.05%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.13% 0.8558 Delayed Quote.-4.85%
MAJOR HOLDINGS LIMITED -12.50% 0.07 End-of-day quote.7.69%
NASDAQ 100 0.16% 8328.478854 Delayed Quote.31.37%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.11% 8549.93773 Delayed Quote.28.72%
S&P 500 0.05% 3122.03 Delayed Quote.24.54%
Latest news on S&P 500
Chart S&P 500
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP 19.83 Delayed Quote.3.88%
DISCOVERY, INC. 30.76 Delayed Quote.3.50%
MEDTRONIC PLC 114.86 Real-time Quote.3.24%
CENTENE CORPORATION 59.36 Delayed Quote.3.13%
BALL CORPORATION 67.59 Delayed Quote.3.03%
CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION 17.17 Delayed Quote.-5.50%
NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS 18.01 Delayed Quote.-8.35%
TRIPADVISOR 28.545 Real-time Quote.-9.70%
KOHL'S CORPORATION 52.5 Real-time Quote.-10.10%
ABIOMED, INC. 178.09 Delayed Quote.-20.22%
