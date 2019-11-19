Stocks Slip on Disappointing Retail Earnings

U.S. stocks eased off their record pace after a round of weak earnings reports from retailers. All three major indexes closed at record levels Monday.

Impeachment Witnesses Testify on Concerns About Trump-Zelensky Call

Two national-security officials testified publicly on Tuesday about their concern at a July 25 call in which President Trump pressed his Ukrainian counterpart to undertake investigations that could benefit him politically.

Fears of Excess Supply Hurt Oil

Fresh worries about excess oil supply are dragging down crude prices once again, reinforcing a trend that continues to weigh on the energy sector.

Boris Johnson's Election Chances Spur Wary U.K. Markets

Investors betting on a Boris Johnson win in the coming U.K. election have given British markets a boost, but many remain cautious about the vote's unpredictable set of outcomes.

New York Fed's Williams Stresses Flexible Approach to Setting Interest Rates

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said the central bank isn't committed to any particular policy path in the months ahead, even though he and his colleagues are comfortable right now with keeping rates steady after cutting them three times this year.

Short-Term Rentals Have Modest Impact on Home Prices, Study Suggests

Short-term vacation rentals haven't significantly contributed to the rise in American housing costs, according to a nationwide study by Oxford Economics that was commissioned by booking website Expedia.

Technology Stocks Head Toward Best Year in a Decade

Regulatory scrutiny and mixed earnings aren't stopping tech stocks from rallying. The S&P 500 technology sector's 41% gain for the year has put it well above the wider index's 25% climb.

Fed Adds $102.44 Billion to Financial System

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $102.44 billion in temporary liquidity to the financial system on Tuesday. Eligible banks took less liquidity than the Fed offered.

Fannie's and Freddie's Long Road to Public Offerings

Regulators have offered a timeline for the government-backed entities' release from government control, but some key decisions remain.

RBA Still Prepared to Ease Further, November Minutes Show

Australia's central bank is prepared to ease monetary policy further to support economic growth, full employment and the meeting of inflation targets, policy meeting minutes showed.