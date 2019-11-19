Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

Indicative prices Citigroup

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 01:16pm EST
Stocks Slip on Disappointing Retail Earnings

U.S. stocks eased off their record pace after a round of weak earnings reports from retailers. All three major indexes closed at record levels Monday. 

 
Impeachment Witnesses Testify on Concerns About Trump-Zelensky Call

Two national-security officials testified publicly on Tuesday about their concern at a July 25 call in which President Trump pressed his Ukrainian counterpart to undertake investigations that could benefit him politically. 

 
Fears of Excess Supply Hurt Oil

Fresh worries about excess oil supply are dragging down crude prices once again, reinforcing a trend that continues to weigh on the energy sector. 

 
Boris Johnson's Election Chances Spur Wary U.K. Markets

Investors betting on a Boris Johnson win in the coming U.K. election have given British markets a boost, but many remain cautious about the vote's unpredictable set of outcomes. 

 
New York Fed's Williams Stresses Flexible Approach to Setting Interest Rates

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said the central bank isn't committed to any particular policy path in the months ahead, even though he and his colleagues are comfortable right now with keeping rates steady after cutting them three times this year. 

 
Short-Term Rentals Have Modest Impact on Home Prices, Study Suggests

Short-term vacation rentals haven't significantly contributed to the rise in American housing costs, according to a nationwide study by Oxford Economics that was commissioned by booking website Expedia. 

 
Technology Stocks Head Toward Best Year in a Decade

Regulatory scrutiny and mixed earnings aren't stopping tech stocks from rallying. The S&P 500 technology sector's 41% gain for the year has put it well above the wider index's 25% climb. 

 
Fed Adds $102.44 Billion to Financial System

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $102.44 billion in temporary liquidity to the financial system on Tuesday. Eligible banks took less liquidity than the Fed offered. 

 
Fannie's and Freddie's Long Road to Public Offerings

Regulators have offered a timeline for the government-backed entities' release from government control, but some key decisions remain. 

 
RBA Still Prepared to Ease Further, November Minutes Show

Australia's central bank is prepared to ease monetary policy further to support economic growth, full employment and the meeting of inflation targets, policy meeting minutes showed.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.32% 27939.23 Delayed Quote.20.05%
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC. -0.21% 94.93 Delayed Quote.-15.54%
GRAND PARADE INVESTMENTS LIMITED 0.00% 3.65 End-of-day quote.19.28%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.15% 60.94 Delayed Quote.16.92%
MAJOR HOLDINGS LIMITED -12.50% 0.07 End-of-day quote.7.69%
NASDAQ 100 0.17% 8341.906384 Delayed Quote.31.37%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.30% 8574.96414 Delayed Quote.28.72%
S&P 500 -0.06% 3121.18 Delayed Quote.24.54%
SPUR CORPORATION LIMITED 0.71% 26.8 End-of-day quote.17.54%
WTI -2.25% 55.37 Delayed Quote.25.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P 500
01:40pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow retreat from record highs on Home Depo..
RE
01:22pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Slip on Disappointing Retail Earnings
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12:52pAT&T Down Over 4% After Analyst Downgrade -- Data Talk
DJ
11:48aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Slip on Disappointing Retail Earnings
DJ
11:33aShares, dollar dip as limp results, impeachment inquiry offset trade hopes
RE
11:33aOil Slides on Fears of Excess Supply
DJ
11:32aShares, dollar dip as limp results, impeachment inquiry offset trade hopes
RE
11:32aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Slip on Disappointing Retail Earnings
DJ
11:29aShares, dollar dip as limp results, impeachment inquiry offset trade hopes
RE
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
ABIOMED, INC. 185.155 Real-time Quote.3.97%
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES 41.215 Real-time Quote.3.35%
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC. 179.69 Real-time Quote.2.74%
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP 20.335 Real-time Quote.2.55%
VERISIGN 194.085 Real-time Quote.2.39%
L BRANDS, INC. 17.015 Real-time Quote.-4.78%
THE HOME DEPOT, INC. 226.43 Real-time Quote.-5.20%
NORDSTROM, INC 35.775 Real-time Quote.-5.53%
MACY'S 15.035 Real-time Quote.-10.93%
KOHL'S CORPORATION 47.29 Real-time Quote.-19.02%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group