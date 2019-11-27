U.S. Consumer Spending Rose 0.3% in October

U.S. households increased spending in October but much of that rise was due to higher outlays on electricity and gas. Households pared back their goods purchases, a sign of caution among consumers as the holiday season gets under way.

U.S. GDP Growth Revised Up to 2.1% in Third Quarter

Economic growth was stronger during the third quarter than earlier estimated due mainly to upward revisions to inventory and business investment. A key measure of U.S. corporate profits weakened.

S&P 500 Ticks Higher on Fresh Trade Optimism

The S&P 500 edged higher after upbeat economic data and optimistic comments from President Trump on progress in the trade talks between China and the U.S.

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Unexpectedly Rise

Government data showed crude-oil supplies unexpectedly increased by 1.6 million barrels in the latest week, while gasoline stockpiles also rose by a much-greater-than-expected 5.1 million barrels.

Bank Math Adds Up to Possible December Squeeze

Don't rule out another bumpy New Year's Eve in the funding markets.

New York Fed Adds $108.95 Billion to Markets

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $108.95 billion in temporary liquidity to the financial system in its continuing effort to ensure that the financial system has enough liquidity and that short-term borrowing rates remain stable.

Harvest Slowdown Brews Up Higher Coffee Prices

The price of coffee has jumped more than 20% in recent weeks, lifted by signs of shrinking production in Latin America.

UBS Trader Hits Pay Dirt With Chinese Junk Debt

A focus on a corner of finance that has grown rapidly-dollar bonds from Chinese borrowers with low or no credit ratings-has proved lucrative for a Hong Kong-based trader.

China Is an Emerging Market Now, for Better and Worse

The increasing weight of China in MSCI's benchmarks is broadly a victory for the country's stocks, but comes with unwanted baggage.

French Consumers See Living Standards Improve

French consumer confidence rose in November, defying economists' expectations for a decline, as the public perceived an increase in their personal financial situation and living standards.