S&P 500

Indicative prices Citigroup

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

0
11/27/2019 | 01:16pm EST
U.S. Consumer Spending Rose 0.3% in October

U.S. households increased spending in October but much of that rise was due to higher outlays on electricity and gas. Households pared back their goods purchases, a sign of caution among consumers as the holiday season gets under way. 

 
U.S. GDP Growth Revised Up to 2.1% in Third Quarter

Economic growth was stronger during the third quarter than earlier estimated due mainly to upward revisions to inventory and business investment. A key measure of U.S. corporate profits weakened. 

 
S&P 500 Ticks Higher on Fresh Trade Optimism

The S&P 500 edged higher after upbeat economic data and optimistic comments from President Trump on progress in the trade talks between China and the U.S. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Unexpectedly Rise

Government data showed crude-oil supplies unexpectedly increased by 1.6 million barrels in the latest week, while gasoline stockpiles also rose by a much-greater-than-expected 5.1 million barrels. 

 
Bank Math Adds Up to Possible December Squeeze

Don't rule out another bumpy New Year's Eve in the funding markets. 

 
New York Fed Adds $108.95 Billion to Markets

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $108.95 billion in temporary liquidity to the financial system in its continuing effort to ensure that the financial system has enough liquidity and that short-term borrowing rates remain stable. 

 
Harvest Slowdown Brews Up Higher Coffee Prices

The price of coffee has jumped more than 20% in recent weeks, lifted by signs of shrinking production in Latin America. 

 
UBS Trader Hits Pay Dirt With Chinese Junk Debt

A focus on a corner of finance that has grown rapidly-dollar bonds from Chinese borrowers with low or no credit ratings-has proved lucrative for a Hong Kong-based trader. 

 
China Is an Emerging Market Now, for Better and Worse

The increasing weight of China in MSCI's benchmarks is broadly a victory for the country's stocks, but comes with unwanted baggage. 

 
French Consumers See Living Standards Improve

French consumer confidence rose in November, defying economists' expectations for a decline, as the public perceived an increase in their personal financial situation and living standards.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.02% 28143.15 Delayed Quote.20.55%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.03% 62.8 Delayed Quote.17.69%
NASDAQ 100 0.56% 8435.170538 Delayed Quote.30.58%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.54% 8695.687092 Delayed Quote.28.20%
S&P 500 0.29% 3150.44 Delayed Quote.25.28%
UBS GROUP 0.53% 12.225 Delayed Quote.-0.61%
WTI -0.65% 57.85 Delayed Quote.25.42%
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
UNDER ARMOUR 18.895 Real-time Quote.5.03%
HELMERICH & PAYNE 39.76 Real-time Quote.4.71%
AUTODESK 177.625 Real-time Quote.4.00%
WESTERN DIGITAL 50.215 Real-time Quote.3.09%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY 47.975 Real-time Quote.2.70%
TRIPADVISOR 28.68 Real-time Quote.-1.48%
CME GROUP INC. 202.58 Real-time Quote.-1.60%
IRON MOUNTAIN INCORPORATED 31.925 Real-time Quote.-2.07%
PVH CORPORATION 97.445 Real-time Quote.-2.60%
DEERE & COMPANY 168.75 Real-time Quote.-4.47%
Heatmap :
