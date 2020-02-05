Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

02/05/2020 | 11:16pm EST
Fed's Daly Says Strong Stocks Reflect Optimism Over Economy

Central bank official tells CNBC last year's rate cuts gave the U.S. economy some space to weather any negative influence. 

 
S&P 500, Nasdaq Climb to Records as Virus Concerns Ease

The S&P 500 closed at a record, erasing the losses sparked by reaction to China's coronavirus outbreak, while oil prices posted their biggest gain in more than a month. 

 
Brazil's Central Bank Cuts Benchmark Rate to 4.25%

Brazil's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate on Wednesday, as the economy shows mixed signals amid fears of a global slowdown, and indicated an end to the current rate-cutting cycle. 

 
Puerto Rico Bondholders Reach Tentative Deal With Oversight Board

Competing bondholder groups and the oversight board supervising Puerto Rico's debt restructuring have reached a tentative compromise that moves the U.S. territory closer to leaving bankruptcy, people familiar with the matter said. 

 
Argentine Bonds Climb After Fidelity Stares Down Province of Buenos Aires

Argentine bonds are rising after the Province of Buenos Aires backed down on threats not to make a $250 million bond payment unless bondholders agreed to postpone for three months until May. 

 
Wuhan Coronavirus Hospitals Turn Away All but Most Severe Cases

Designated hospitals in the Chinese city at the center of a coronavirus outbreak started taking only severe or critical patients, as more Chinese cities imposed restrictions on movement to help contain the fast-spreading pathogen that has killed nearly 500 people. 

 
U.K. Regulator Plans to Boost Audit, Reporting Reviews

The Financial Reporting Council plans to hire additional lawyers and forensic accountants to boost its audit and reporting reviews and extend its monitoring of audit firms. 

 
Senate Acquits Trump on Both Impeachment Articles

The Republican-led Senate acquitted President Trump of charges stemming from his efforts to pressure Ukraine to announce investigations that would benefit him politically, bringing to a close a bruising four-month battle fought almost entirely along party lines. 

 
U.S. Trade Deficit Narrows for First Time in Six Years

The trade gap narrowed as Americans imported less from overseas and exports fell amid trade tariffs and slower global growth. The U.S. deficit in goods with China fell to its lowest level since 2014. 

 
U.S. Private Sector Added 291,000 Jobs in January

Most of the growth was at small- and medium-size businesses and the service-providing sector drove most of the overall increase.

DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.68% 29290.85 Delayed Quote.2.64%
NASDAQ 100 0.36% 9367.481241 Delayed Quote.2.96%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.43% 9508.682598 Delayed Quote.1.99%
S&P 500 1.13% 3334.69 Delayed Quote.3.22%
