News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

02/06/2020 | 01:16pm EST
Mnuchin Says U.S. 2020 Growth to Be Less Than 3% Due to Boeing

In an interview with Fox Business Network, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said officials are closely monitoring the fast-spreading coronavirus, but said they hadn't yet seen major effect on supply chains. 

 
China Tariff Relief Boosts Global Stocks

The S&P 500 rose after China slashed tariffs on an array of U.S. imports, easing investor concerns about growth. 

 
Russia Blocks OPEC Response to Coronavirus

Russia has rejected a Saudi-led effort to deepen OPEC's oil production cuts in response to the deadly coronavirus in China, cartel delegates said. 

 
U.S. Productivity Rose in the Fourth Quarter

U.S. workers were more efficient at the end of 2019, as productivity gains for the year outpaced the sluggish trend that has characterized much of the last decade. 

 
Primary Dealers Show Big Demand for Longer-Term Repos

Overall temporary liquidity provided by the New York Fed was little changed, although banks did seek access to more longer-term money than the central bank was willing to provide. 

 
Shale Gas Swamps Asia, Pushing LNG Prices to Record Lows

Liquefied natural gas is fetching the lowest price on record in Asia, a troubling sign for U.S. energy producers who have relied on overseas shipments of shale gas to buoy the sagging domestic market. 

 
India's Central Bank Keeps Key Lending Rate Unchanged

The Reserve Bank of India is making it easier for banks to offer auto and housing loans as it looked for ways to jumpstart growth without exacerbating inflation. 

 
Fed Nominee Faces Questions Over Iconoclastic Views and Loyalty to Trump

President Trump's bid to install economist Judy Shelton on the Federal Reserve's board of governors could turn on how she explains to lawmakers her heterodox views on policy issues including central-bank independence, interest rates and the gold standard. 

 
Ask a Doctor (of Economics) About Coronavirus

Figuring out what the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak will be is both a necessary and, at the moment, potentially futile exercise. 

 
German Manufacturing Orders Plunge

German manufacturing orders unexpectedly fell 2.1% in December, suggesting the industrial downturn in Europe's economic powerhouse continues.

