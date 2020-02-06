Mnuchin Says U.S. 2020 Growth to Be Less Than 3% Due to Boeing

In an interview with Fox Business Network, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said officials are closely monitoring the fast-spreading coronavirus, but said they hadn't yet seen major effect on supply chains.

China Tariff Relief Boosts Global Stocks

The S&P 500 rose after China slashed tariffs on an array of U.S. imports, easing investor concerns about growth.

Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac to Stop Accepting Libor Mortgages

Fannie and Freddie said they will soon accept mortgages based on the secured overnight financing rate, or SOFR, an alternative rate created by a Fed committee of regulators, banks and asset managers.

Warren Buffett Finally Sits Down for $4.6 Million Charity Meal

Cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun paid a record sum in a charity auction to dine with the Oracle of Omaha.

FCC Aims to Free Up Spectrum for Potential Cellphone Service

The telecom regulator plans to propose compensation for reasonable relocation costs and accelerated payments to incumbent operators in the C-Band section of the electromagnetic spectrum.

Russia Blocks OPEC Response to Coronavirus

Russia has rejected a Saudi-led effort to deepen OPEC's oil production cuts in response to the deadly coronavirus in China, cartel delegates said.

U.S. Productivity Rose in the Fourth Quarter

U.S. workers were more efficient at the end of 2019, as productivity gains for the year outpaced the sluggish trend that has characterized much of the last decade.

Primary Dealers Show Big Demand for Longer-Term Repos

Overall temporary liquidity provided by the New York Fed was little changed, although banks did seek access to more longer-term money than the central bank was willing to provide.

Shale Gas Swamps Asia, Pushing LNG Prices to Record Lows

Liquefied natural gas is fetching the lowest price on record in Asia, a troubling sign for U.S. energy producers who have relied on overseas shipments of shale gas to buoy the sagging domestic market.

India's Central Bank Keeps Key Lending Rate Unchanged

The Reserve Bank of India is making it easier for banks to offer auto and housing loans as it looked for ways to jumpstart growth without exacerbating inflation.