Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/06/2020 | 07:16pm EST
China Tariff Relief Boosts Stock Market

The S&P 500 rose after China slashed tariffs on an array of U.S. imports, easing investor concerns about growth. 

 
Risky Corporate Debt to Take Center Stage in 2020 Stress Tests

The Federal Reserve will test the strength of the largest U.S. banks by subjecting them to a hypothetical recession in which credit markets seize up and private-equity investments take a hit. 

 
Russia Blocks OPEC Response to Coronavirus

Russia has rejected a Saudi-led effort to deepen OPEC's oil production cuts in response to the deadly coronavirus in China, cartel delegates said. 

 
Mnuchin Says U.S. 2020 Growth to Be Less Than 3% Due to Boeing

In an interview with Fox Business Network, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said officials are closely monitoring the fast-spreading coronavirus, but said they hadn't yet seen major effect on supply chains. 

 
Hedge-Fund Billionaire's Deal for Mets Teeters Near Collapse

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said a deal for billionaire Steven A. Cohen to buy a majority stake in the New York Mets is unlikely to be completed. 

 
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac to Stop Accepting Libor Mortgages

Fannie and Freddie said they will soon accept mortgages based on the secured overnight financing rate, or SOFR, an alternative rate created by a Fed committee of regulators, banks and asset managers. 

 
Warren Buffett Finally Sits Down for $4.6 Million Charity Meal

Cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun paid a record sum in a charity auction to dine with the Oracle of Omaha. 

 
FCC Moves to Free Up Spectrum for Potential Cellphone Service

The telecom regulator plans to propose compensation for reasonable relocation costs and accelerated payments to incumbent operators in the C-Band section of the electromagnetic spectrum. 

 
U.S. Productivity Rose in the Fourth Quarter

U.S. workers were more efficient at the end of 2019, as productivity gains for the year outpaced the sluggish trend that has characterized much of the last decade. 

 
Primary Dealers Show Big Demand for Longer-Term Repos

Overall temporary liquidity provided by the New York Fed was little changed, although banks did seek access to more longer-term money than the central bank was willing to provide.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 0.43% 344081 Delayed Quote.0.89%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 3.60% 341.43 Delayed Quote.1.16%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.30% 29379.77 Delayed Quote.2.95%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.25% 55.32 Delayed Quote.-18.50%
NASDAQ 100 0.84% 9445.916427 Delayed Quote.6.88%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.67% 9572.154203 Delayed Quote.3.35%
S&P 500 0.33% 3345.78 Delayed Quote.3.56%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.81% 63.291 Delayed Quote.1.57%
WTI -0.43% 51.31 Delayed Quote.-19.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on S&P 500
08:34pRally in stocks runs out of steam as coronavirus toll climbs
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
06:05pTESLA'S STOCK BOOM : It's OK to Miss Out -- Streetwise Update
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04:46pStocks rally, safe-haven currencies drop, on China plan to cut tariffs
RE
04:45pGlobal stocks rally, safe-haven currencies drop, on China plan to cut tariffs
RE
04:41pStocks rally, safe-haven currencies drop, on China plan to cut tariffs
RE
04:34pWall St. reaches new highs as China moves to limit coronavirus impact
RE
04:21pTESLA'S STOCK BOOM : It's OK to Miss Out -- Streetwise
DJ
04:20pU.S. Shares Gain After China Tariff Relief
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
TWITTER 38.41 Delayed Quote.15.03%
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC. 58.26 Delayed Quote.10.59%
COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS 71.42 Delayed Quote.9.93%
FMC CORPORATION 107.92 Delayed Quote.5.99%
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. 127.74 Delayed Quote.5.78%
XYLEM 83.12 Delayed Quote.-5.13%
TYSON FOODS 79.77 Delayed Quote.-5.16%
CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED 31.34 Delayed Quote.-5.91%
KELLOGG COMPANY 63.46 Delayed Quote.-8.51%
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY 252.25 Delayed Quote.-11.80%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group