S&P 500

S&P 500

(SP500)
02/06 04:59:34 pm
3345.78 PTS   +0.33%
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

02/06/2020 | 09:16pm EST
China Tariff Relief Boosts Stock Market

The S&P 500 rose after China slashed tariffs on an array of U.S. imports, easing investor concerns about growth. 

 
Fed's Quarles Calls Current Stance on Interest Rates Appropriate

Fed Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles said he sees no imminent need to alter the central bank's short-term interest rate target, in remarks that took stock of how regulators can improve liquidity in money markets. 

 
Russia Blocks OPEC Response to Coronavirus

Russia has rejected a Saudi-led effort to deepen OPEC's oil production cuts in response to the deadly coronavirus in China, cartel delegates said. 

 
Risky Corporate Debt to Take Center Stage in 2020 Stress Tests

The Federal Reserve will test the strength of the largest U.S. banks by subjecting them to a hypothetical recession in which credit markets seize up and private-equity investments take a hit. 

 
RBA Says Australia's Economy is at a Turning Point

Australia's central bank remains confident that the resource-rich economy is at a turning point, despite the uncertainties posed by the coronavirus outbreak and ongoing trade disputes. 

 
Warren Buffett Finally Sits Down for $4.6 Million Charity Meal

Cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun paid a record sum in a charity auction to dine with the Oracle of Omaha. 

 
FCC Moves to Free Up Spectrum for Potential Cellphone Service

The telecom regulator plans to propose compensation for reasonable relocation costs and accelerated payments to incumbent operators in the C-Band section of the electromagnetic spectrum. 

 
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac to Stop Accepting Libor Mortgages

Fannie and Freddie said they will soon accept mortgages based on the secured overnight financing rate, or SOFR, an alternative rate created by a Fed committee of regulators, banks and asset managers. 

 
Hedge-Fund Billionaire's Deal for Mets Teeters Near Collapse

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said a deal for billionaire Steven A. Cohen to buy a majority stake in the New York Mets is unlikely to be completed. 

 
Shale Gas Swamps Asia, Pushing LNG Prices to Record Lows

Liquefied natural gas is fetching the lowest price on record in Asia, a troubling sign for U.S. energy producers who have relied on overseas shipments of shale gas to buoy the sagging domestic market.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 0.43% 344081 Delayed Quote.0.89%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.30% 29379.77 Delayed Quote.2.95%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.29% 55.26 Delayed Quote.-18.50%
NASDAQ 100 0.84% 9445.916427 Delayed Quote.6.88%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.67% 9572.154203 Delayed Quote.3.35%
S&P 500 0.33% 3345.78 Delayed Quote.3.56%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.09% 63.289 Delayed Quote.1.49%
WTI -0.39% 51.23 Delayed Quote.-19.19%
