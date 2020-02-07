Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 01:16am EST
Xi Tells Trump He Is Confident China Will Win 'People's War' Against Coronavirus

Mr. Trump expressed confidence in China's strength and resilience in confronting the outbreak, according to the White House readout. 

 
Treasury Identifies Top Vulnerabilities in U.S. Financial System

The Treasury's Office of Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes in a report identified several emerging threats and vulnerabilities in the U.S. financial system and laid out ongoing efforts to address these issues. 

 
Attorney General Barr Suggests U.S. Firms Take Financial Interest in Huawei Rivals

The U.S. and its allies should consider countering the might of China's Huawei Technologies by taking a financial interest in competitors Nokia and Ericsson, Attorney General William Barr said. 

 
China Tariff Relief Boosts Stock Market

The S&P 500 rose after China slashed tariffs on an array of U.S. imports, easing investor concerns about growth. 

 
Fed's Quarles Calls Current Stance on Interest Rates Appropriate

Fed Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles said he sees no imminent need to alter the central bank's short-term interest rate target, in remarks that took stock of how regulators can improve liquidity in money markets. 

 
Russia Blocks OPEC Response to Coronavirus

Russia has rejected a Saudi-led effort to deepen OPEC's oil production cuts in response to the deadly coronavirus in China, cartel delegates said. 

 
Japan Reports 41 New Coronavirus Infections on Quarantined Cruise Liner

Japan reported 41 new cases of novel coronavirus infection among people on the Diamond Princess cruise liner quarantined near Tokyo, raising the total to 61. 

 
Risky Corporate Debt to Take Center Stage in 2020 Stress Tests

The Federal Reserve will test the strength of the largest U.S. banks by subjecting them to a hypothetical recession in which credit markets seize up and private-equity investments take a hit. 

 
RBA Says Australia's Economy is at a Turning Point

Australia's central bank remains confident that the resource-rich economy is at a turning point, despite the uncertainties posed by the coronavirus outbreak and ongoing trade disputes. 

 
Warren Buffett Finally Sits Down for $4.6 Million Charity Meal

Cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun paid a record sum in a charity auction to dine with the Oracle of Omaha.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 0.43% 344081 Delayed Quote.0.89%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.30% 29379.77 Delayed Quote.2.95%
ERICSSON AB 1.64% 79.2 Delayed Quote.-4.24%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.15% 55.14 Delayed Quote.-18.50%
NASDAQ 100 0.84% 9445.916427 Delayed Quote.6.88%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.67% 9572.154203 Delayed Quote.3.35%
NOKIA OYJ 2.27% 3.7 Delayed Quote.9.77%
S&P 500 0.33% 3345.78 Delayed Quote.3.56%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.09% 63.3091 Delayed Quote.1.49%
WTI -0.64% 51.07 Delayed Quote.-19.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on S&P 500
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:12aFROM BLACK SWAN TO BUBBLE : as virus concerns fade, investors worry about a melt..
RE
02/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02/06TESLA'S STOCK BOOM : It's OK to Miss Out -- Streetwise Update
DJ
02/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02/06Stocks rally, safe-haven currencies drop, on China plan to cut tariffs
RE
02/06Global stocks rally, safe-haven currencies drop, on China plan to cut tariffs
RE
02/06Stocks rally, safe-haven currencies drop, on China plan to cut tariffs
RE
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
TWITTER 38.41 Delayed Quote.15.03%
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC. 58.26 Delayed Quote.10.59%
COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS 71.42 Delayed Quote.9.93%
FMC CORPORATION 107.92 Delayed Quote.5.99%
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. 127.74 Delayed Quote.5.78%
XYLEM 83.12 Delayed Quote.-5.13%
TYSON FOODS 79.77 Delayed Quote.-5.16%
CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED 31.34 Delayed Quote.-5.91%
KELLOGG COMPANY 63.46 Delayed Quote.-8.51%
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY 252.25 Delayed Quote.-11.80%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group