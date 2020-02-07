Global Stocks Slip, Paring Week's Gains

Stocks slipped as disappointing European economic data and the prospect of weakening momentum in the U.S. subdued the optimism about global growth that had fueled this week's gains.

Earnings Are Beating Expectations, but Rewards Are Scarce

Share prices have risen just 0.7% on average for S&P 500 companies that beat earnings expectations this season, lower than the five-year average of 1%. Already-high share prices and worries about the impact of coronavirus are tempering investors' enthusiasm.

Trade in the Time of Coronavirus

China's tariff cuts are welcome, but markets may be ignoring a much larger potential problem.

Coronavirus Is Bruising America's Oil Patch

Some already struggling energy companies may not be able to weather the drop in oil and gas demand.

German Industrial Production Plunges

German industrial production plunged 3.5% in December, undershooting economists' expectations of a slight rise, while exports rose at a slower pace than expected.

Coronavirus to Cause Temporary Disruption to China's Economy, PBOC Says

China is considering possible countermeasures to cushion the blow from the coronavirus outbreak that is expected cause a temporary disruption to the economy, a central bank official said.

China to Delay Release of Jan. Trade Data

China's customs bureau said Friday that it would delay the release of January's trade data and combine them with February's figures.

China's Forex Reserves Rose $7.57B in January

China's foreign-exchange reserves rose for a second straight month in January as a result of rising asset prices and a strengthening U.S. dollar.

In China, Anger Simmers Over Coronavirus Doctor's Death

China pledged "thorough investigations" into the death of coronavirus whistleblower Dr. Li Wenliang, as public anger built across the country over the government's handling of an epidemic that has spread quickly across China and around the world.