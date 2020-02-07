Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Pre-market
-0.24%
3337.78 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 02/06 04:59:34 pm
3345.78 PTS   +0.33%
07:26aFutures back off after four-day rally ahead of crucial jobs report
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 07:16am EST
Global Stocks Slip, Paring Week's Gains

Stocks slipped as disappointing European economic data and the prospect of weakening momentum in the U.S. subdued the optimism about global growth that had fueled this week's gains. 

 
Earnings Are Beating Expectations, but Rewards Are Scarce

Share prices have risen just 0.7% on average for S&P 500 companies that beat earnings expectations this season, lower than the five-year average of 1%. Already-high share prices and worries about the impact of coronavirus are tempering investors' enthusiasm. 

 
Trade in the Time of Coronavirus

China's tariff cuts are welcome, but markets may be ignoring a much larger potential problem. 

 
Coronavirus Is Bruising America's Oil Patch

Some already struggling energy companies may not be able to weather the drop in oil and gas demand. 

 
German Industrial Production Plunges

German industrial production plunged 3.5% in December, undershooting economists' expectations of a slight rise, while exports rose at a slower pace than expected. 

 
Coronavirus to Cause Temporary Disruption to China's Economy, PBOC Says

China is considering possible countermeasures to cushion the blow from the coronavirus outbreak that is expected cause a temporary disruption to the economy, a central bank official said. 

 
China to Delay Release of Jan. Trade Data

China's customs bureau said Friday that it would delay the release of January's trade data and combine them with February's figures. 

 
China's Forex Reserves Rose $7.57B in January

China's foreign-exchange reserves rose for a second straight month in January as a result of rising asset prices and a strengthening U.S. dollar. 

 
In China, Anger Simmers Over Coronavirus Doctor's Death

China pledged "thorough investigations" into the death of coronavirus whistleblower Dr. Li Wenliang, as public anger built across the country over the government's handling of an epidemic that has spread quickly across China and around the world.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.30% 29379.77 Delayed Quote.2.95%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.83% 54.68 Delayed Quote.-18.50%
NASDAQ 100 0.84% 9445.916427 Delayed Quote.6.88%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.67% 9572.154203 Delayed Quote.3.35%
S&P 500 0.33% 3345.78 Delayed Quote.3.56%
WTI -1.58% 50.64 Delayed Quote.-19.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on S&P 500
07:26aFutures back off after four-day rally ahead of crucial jobs report
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02:49aFrom black swan to bubble - as virus concerns fade, investors worry about a m..
RE
01:58aJapan's GPIF posts $67 billion profit in third quarter as stock markets rally
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC. 58.26 Delayed Quote.10.59%
COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS 71.42 Delayed Quote.9.93%
FMC CORPORATION 107.92 Delayed Quote.5.99%
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. 127.74 Delayed Quote.5.78%
ULTA BEAUTY 293.05 Delayed Quote.5.35%
TYSON FOODS 79.77 Delayed Quote.-5.16%
CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED 31.34 Delayed Quote.-5.91%
EBAY INC. 35.34 Real-time Estimate Quote.-7.00%
KELLOGG COMPANY 63.46 Delayed Quote.-8.51%
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY 252.25 Delayed Quote.-11.80%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group