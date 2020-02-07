U.S. Companies Expect Coronavirus to Cut China Revenue

Many U.S. companies expect the outbreak to dent their China revenue as the virus threw travel into turmoil and all but stopped many other consumer activities in the country, from shopping to eating in restaurants.

U.S. Stocks Fall, Paring Week's Gains

Major indexes and yields on government bonds slipped as investors parsed the latest read on U.S. job growth.

Fed: Possible Spillovers From Coronavirus Pose New Risk to Economic Outlook

The Federal Reserve said Friday that risks of weaker-than-expected U.S. growth had declined late last year but that the possible spillovers from the effects of the new coronavirus in China present a new risk to the outlook.

U.S. Economy Added 225,000 Jobs in January

Employers added 225,000 jobs in January and the jobless rate was 3.6%, signs the U.S. labor market is positioned to fuel economic growth in 2020.

The Scottish Fund Manager That's One of the Biggest Winners on Tesla

One of the biggest winners from Tesla's wild ride is a 112-year-old Scottish fund management firm that has become a specialist in holding some of the world's most hyped stocks for the long term.

Canada Added Jobs in January, Wages Accelerate

Employment in Canada rose in January at a solid pace and the jobless rate ticked down, offering some evidence the labor market is showing signs of a rebound after a slowdown late last year.

In China, Anger Simmers Over Coronavirus Doctor's Death

China pledged "thorough investigations" into the death of Dr. Li Wenliang, who raised flags about a new virus, as public anger built across the country over the government's handling of an epidemic that has spread quickly across China and around the world.

Earnings Are Beating Expectations, but Rewards Are Scarce

Share prices have risen just 0.7% on average for S&P 500 companies that beat earnings expectations this season, lower than the five-year average of 1%. Already-high share prices and worries about the impact of coronavirus are tempering investors' enthusiasm.

Mexican Inflation Picked Up in January

Mexico's inflation rate picked up in January, moving back above the central bank's 3% target.