News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

02/09/2020 | 09:16pm EST
Economy Week Ahead: Fed Chair Testifies, U.S. CPI and EU Trade Data

In the week ahead, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will testify on Capitol Hill, while U.S. inflation and retail sales data will offer insight into consumer prices and spending so far this year. 

 
Trump to Propose $4.8 Trillion Budget With Big Safety-Net Cuts

The president is expected to release a budget plan Monday that reflects his priorities for a potential second term, including steep reductions in social programs and foreign aid and higher outlays for defense and veterans. 

 
SEC Seeks to Curb Shareholder Resolutions

It is a yearly ritual for U.S. corporations: executives of Fortune 500 companies appearing at shareholder meetings to answer small investors' concerns about everything from board membership to climate change. 

 
U.S.-China Trade War Reshaped Global Commerce

The two-year trade war between the U.S. and China upended commerce world-wide, slamming the brakes on global trade growth-but also delivering modest benefits to a handful of industries and countries that saw gains as the giants tussled. 

 
Unexplained Trading in Pound Last Month Wasn't a First

A sharp move in the British pound last month in the minutes ahead of a crucial central-bank decision wasn't a unique occurrence, according to data reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
Dollar's Surprise Surge Challenges Stock Rally

The combination of weak global growth and a strong U.S. currency raises the possibility that earnings this year could be disappointing again. 

 
Cryptocurrency Scams Took in More Than $4 Billion in 2019

Ponzi schemes are the most popular form of fraud in bitcoin, ethereum and other cryptocurrencies, reaching into the mainstream for victims and getting away with bigger hauls. 

 
Stocks Surge to Record Highs, but Few CEOs Cash Out

Only 80 CEOs in the S&P 500 reduced personal holdings in the businesses they led during 2019, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis-and the majority of them did so during a company buyback. 

 
Falling Rates Could Boost Mortgages Ahead of Spring Selling Season

The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is at 3.45%, the lowest in more than three years, potentially boosting the U.S. housing market as it enters the crucial spring selling season. 

 
Two Top IMF Officials Depart After New Chief Takes Charge

The IMF said David Lipton, its long-serving No. 2 official, and Deputy Managing Director Carla Grasso, who was in charge of administration, will leave at the end of February.

ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN - EURO -0.65% 9221.297 End-of-day quote.39.92%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.94% 29102.51 Delayed Quote.1.98%
ETHEREUM - BITCOIN -0.26% 0.0224 End-of-day quote.25.35%
ETHEREUM - EURO -0.90% 206.9669 End-of-day quote.75.54%
ETHEREUM - UNITED STATES DOLLAR -0.87% 226.5222 End-of-day quote.71.20%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.04% 0.84922 Delayed Quote.0.43%
NASDAQ 100 -0.47% 9401.097173 Delayed Quote.8.16%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.54% 9520.512471 Delayed Quote.5.97%
S&P 500 -0.54% 3327.71 Delayed Quote.3.00%
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC. 24.18 Delayed Quote.10.46%
ABBVIE INC. 92.29 Delayed Quote.5.86%
FEDEX CORPORATION 155.66 Delayed Quote.4.73%
T-MOBILE US 85.44 Delayed Quote.3.23%
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC. 92.63 Delayed Quote.2.80%
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY 32.7 Delayed Quote.-5.57%
IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION 133.55 Delayed Quote.-5.59%
MACERICH COMPANY 23.36 Delayed Quote.-6.26%
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 306.76 Delayed Quote.-6.72%
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. 112.6 Delayed Quote.-11.85%
