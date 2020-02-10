Economy Week Ahead: Fed Chair Testifies, U.S. CPI and EU Trade Data

In the week ahead, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will testify on Capitol Hill, while U.S. inflation and retail sales data will offer insight into consumer prices and spending so far this year.

Coronavirus Helps Drive China's Consumer Prices to Highest Level in Over Eight Years

China's consumer inflation surged in January as hundreds of millions struggled to cope with a deadly coronavirus outbreak that has raised anxiety levels and pushed up the prices of many household goods.

Trump to Propose $4.8 Trillion Budget With Big Safety-Net Cuts

The president is expected to release a budget plan Monday that reflects his priorities for a potential second term, including steep reductions in social programs and foreign aid and higher outlays for defense and veterans.

SEC Seeks to Curb Shareholder Resolutions

It is a yearly ritual for U.S. corporations: executives of Fortune 500 companies appearing at shareholder meetings to answer small investors' concerns about everything from board membership to climate change.

U.S.-China Trade War Reshaped Global Commerce

The two-year trade war between the U.S. and China upended commerce world-wide, slamming the brakes on global trade growth-but also delivering modest benefits to a handful of industries and countries that saw gains as the giants tussled.

Unexplained Trading in Pound Last Month Wasn't a First

A sharp move in the British pound last month in the minutes ahead of a crucial central-bank decision wasn't a unique occurrence, according to data reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

Dollar's Surprise Surge Challenges Stock Rally

The combination of weak global growth and a strong U.S. currency raises the possibility that earnings this year could be disappointing again.

Cryptocurrency Scams Took in More Than $4 Billion in 2019

Ponzi schemes are the most popular form of fraud in bitcoin, ethereum and other cryptocurrencies, reaching into the mainstream for victims and getting away with bigger hauls.

Stocks Surge to Record Highs, but Few CEOs Cash Out

Only 80 CEOs in the S&P 500 reduced personal holdings in the businesses they led during 2019, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis-and the majority of them did so during a company buyback.

Falling Rates Could Boost Mortgages Ahead of Spring Selling Season

The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is at 3.45%, the lowest in more than three years, potentially boosting the U.S. housing market as it enters the crucial spring selling season.