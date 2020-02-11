Woman Is First Wuhan Evacuee to Test Positive for Coronavirus

The passenger initially was allowed to return to the quarantine compound in San Diego.

S&P 500 Edges Higher on Optimism About Coronavirus Containment

The S&P 500 ended the day higher as the rate of new coronavirus cases in China slowed, bolstering hopes that authorities in both China and the U.S. will take the necessary steps to contain the outbreak and shield the world economy.

Fed's Bullard: 2019 Rate Cuts Increase Chance of Soft Landing

While he expects last year's central bank rate cuts to help cushion the U.S. economy, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said there is a new round of uncertainty facing the U.S. economy this year.

Fed Watching Risks of Broader Coronavirus Disruptions

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers the Fed is monitoring the coronavirus outbreak, "which could lead to disruptions in China that spill over to the rest of the global economy."

U.S. Treasury Yields on Track to End Three-Day Slide

Government-bond yields rose as concerns around the coronavirus abated, stocks climbed and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank is monitoring the potential global economic disruptions from the epidemic.

Credit-Card Debt in U.S. Rises to Record $930 Billion

Total credit-card balances increased by $46 billion, well above the previous peak seen before the 2008 financial crisis.

Tesla Pulls Up Lithium Producer Stocks

Tesla's surge has helped lift shares of lithium producers to double-digit gains in 2020, powered by investors' bets that demand for the electric-car battery component will outpace a recent supply glut.

China Outbreak Weighs on Commodities, From Oil to Hogs

China's coronavirus outbreak has scrambled the global trade in commodities, hitting the country's massive appetite and challenging global supply lines set up to feed it.

Companies Need to Dust Off Their No-Deal Brexit Plans

The U.K. has now left the European Union politically, but the more painful economic break is yet to come. Companies and investors still need to plan for a hard landing.

New York Fed Keeps Temporary Liquidity Steady

The overall level of temporary liquidity supplied by the Federal Reserve for its money-market interventions was largely steady Tuesday.