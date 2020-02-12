Fed Officials Weigh Risks of Covid-19

Two regional Federal Reserve officials said Tuesday that the novel coronavirus, known as Covid-19, in China was casting uncertainty over the U.S. outlook.

U.S. Treasury Yields End Three-Day Slide

Government-bond yields rose as concerns around the coronavirus abated, stocks climbed and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank is monitoring the potential global economic disruptions from the epidemic.

RBNZ Stands Pat, Sees Short-Lived Virus Impact

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand left its cash rate unchanged at a record low 1.0% and said it expects the coronavirus epidemic to have a short-lived impact on the local economy.

Woman Is First Wuhan Evacuee to Test Positive for Coronavirus

The passenger initially was allowed to return to the quarantine compound in San Diego.

S&P 500 Edges Higher on Optimism About Coronavirus Containment

The S&P 500 ended the day higher as the rate of new coronavirus cases in China slowed, bolstering hopes that authorities in both China and the U.S. will take the necessary steps to contain the outbreak and shield the world economy.

Fed Watching Risks of Broader Coronavirus Disruptions

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers the Fed is monitoring the coronavirus outbreak, "which could lead to disruptions in China that spill over to the rest of the global economy."

Credit-Card Debt in U.S. Rises to Record $930 Billion

Total credit-card balances increased by $46 billion, well above the previous peak seen before the 2008 financial crisis.

Tesla Pulls Up Lithium Producer Stocks

Tesla's surge has helped lift shares of lithium producers to double-digit gains in 2020, powered by investors' bets that demand for the electric-car battery component will outpace a recent supply glut.

China Outbreak Weighs on Commodities, From Oil to Hogs

China's coronavirus outbreak has scrambled the global trade in commodities, hitting the country's massive appetite and challenging global supply lines set up to feed it.

Companies Need to Dust Off Their No-Deal Brexit Plans

The U.K. has now left the European Union politically, but the more painful economic break is yet to come. Companies and investors still need to plan for a hard landing.