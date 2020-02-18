Log in
20 years after dot-com peak, tech dominance keeps investors on edge
RE
Apple's surprise sales warning sets Wall St for lower open
RE
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

02/18/2020 | 09:16am EST
Global Stocks Drop After Apple's Sales Warning

Stocks slipped after Apple warned that its revenue may be lower than forecast due to the coronavirus outbreak in China, one of the most significant indications yet of the impact on multinational businesses. 

 
China Touts Fall in New Coronavirus Infections, Deaths

Chinese officials celebrated a drop in the number of new coronavirus infections and deaths, though the World Health Organization warned against complacency as global health authorities continued to battle the fast-spreading virus. 

 
Italy's Intesa Bids for Rival, Paving Way for Rare European Banking Deal

Intesa Sanpaolo has made a $5.3 billion takeover offer for a smaller rival, a move that would see the creation of the country's largest bank and might usher in a phase of long-awaited consolidation in Europe. 

 
China Plays Are Left Behind as U.S. Stocks Charge to New Highs

The S&P 500 keeps rising, but shares of Chinese companies listed in the U.S. and American companies with heavy sales exposure to China haven't gotten the same bump. 

 
German Economic Expectations Fall Sharply

German economic expectations plunged in February in a more severe fall than analysts had predicted, the ZEW economic research institute said. 

 
The Real Chinese Trade Spat Is About Engines, Not Soybeans

The U.S. could block a GE venture's engine sales to China, showing that economic complexity is at the core of the conflict. 

 
U.K. Pay Growth Slows As Productivity Stalls

Pay growth in the U.K. slowed as 2019 drew to a close and productivity flatlined, a fresh sign of the economic weakness that has led some Bank of England policy makers to call for a cut in the key interest rate. 

 
China Releases List of U.S. Goods That Could Be Exempted From Higher Tariffs

China's State Council on Tuesday released a list of U.S. products that could be temporarily exempted from punitive tariffs imposed during the trade fight with the U.S. 

 
Beijing's Soft Power Push on Global Tax

The little-known tax drive associated with China's Belt and Road initiative could shape corporate tax rules around the world.

ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.02% 324.95 Delayed Quote.10.66%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.09% 29398.08 Delayed Quote.3.01%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY -0.85% 12.83 Delayed Quote.14.96%
INTESA SANPAOLO SPA 2.32% 2.602 Delayed Quote.6.77%
NASDAQ 100 0.29% 9623.580482 Delayed Quote.10.20%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.20% 9731.17573 Delayed Quote.8.45%
S&P 500 0.18% 3380.16 Delayed Quote.4.62%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.24% 291.2 End-of-day quote.-2.93%
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC. 122.8 Delayed Quote.11.04%
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC. 27.04 Real-time Estimate Quote.11.00%
ADVANCE AUTO PARTS 148.11 Real-time Estimate Quote.10.87%
KROGER 30.11 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.66%
NEWELL BRANDS INC. 20.1 Delayed Quote.2.97%
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC. 110.07 Delayed Quote.-3.64%
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC. 64.195 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.97%
WESTERN DIGITAL 66.455 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.04%
IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION 139.49 Delayed Quote.-6.99%
KLA CORPORATION 163.755 Real-time Estimate Quote.-7.11%
