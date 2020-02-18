Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 03:16pm EST
U.S. Stocks Fall After Apple's Sales Warning

Major stock indexes fell after Apple warned that its revenue may be lower than forecast due to the coronavirus outbreak in China, one of the most significant indications yet of the impact on multinational businesses. 

 
China Touts Fall in New Coronavirus Infections, Deaths

Chinese officials were heartened by a drop in the number of new coronavirus infections and deaths, though the World Health Organization warned against complacency as global health authorities continued to battle the fast-spreading virus. 

 
Apple to Fall Short of Projected Revenue Due to Coronavirus

Apple became the first major U.S. company to say it won't meet its revenue projections for the current quarter due to the coronavirus outbreak, which it said had limited iPhone production for world-wide sales and curtailed demand for its products in China 

 
China Plays Are Left Behind as U.S. Stocks Charge to New Highs

The S&P 500 keeps rising, but shares of Chinese companies listed in the U.S. and American companies with heavy sales exposure to China haven't gotten the same bump. 

 
Canada Loosens Mortgage-Financing Rules

The government is lowering the minimum rate used in a test designed to prove a buyer can afford principal and interest payments if rates climb. 

 
German Economic Expectations Fall Sharply

German economic expectations plunged in February in a more severe fall than analysts had predicted, the ZEW economic research institute said. 

 
The Real Chinese Trade Spat Is About Engines, Not Soybeans

The U.S. could block a GE venture's engine sales to China, showing that economic complexity is at the core of the conflict. 

 
U.K. Pay Growth Slows As Productivity Stalls

Pay growth in the U.K. slowed as 2019 drew to a close and productivity flatlined, a fresh sign of the economic weakness that has led some Bank of England policy makers to call for a cut in the key interest rate. 

 
China Releases List of U.S. Goods That Could Be Exempted From Higher Tariffs

China's State Council on Tuesday released a list of U.S. products that could be temporarily exempted from punitive tariffs imposed during the trade fight with the U.S. 

 
Beijing's Soft Power Push on Global Tax

The little-known tax drive associated with China's Belt and Road initiative could shape corporate tax rules around the world.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -1.79% 319.21 Delayed Quote.10.66%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.52% 29250.71 Delayed Quote.3.01%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY -0.62% 12.755 Delayed Quote.14.96%
NASDAQ 100 0.12% 9636.699984 Delayed Quote.10.20%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.05% 9737.338814 Delayed Quote.8.45%
S&P 500 -0.24% 3372.53 Delayed Quote.4.62%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.24% 291.2 End-of-day quote.-2.93%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on S&P 500
03:36pStocks slide on Apple's virus warning, euro near three-year low
RE
03:20pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow, S&P 500 down after Apple's sales warning but o..
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:12pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall After Apple's Sales Warning
DJ
01:17pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall After Apple's Sales Warning
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:12pApple's Virus Warning Takes Bite Out of Chip-Maker Stocks
DJ
12:16pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall After Apple's Sales Warning
DJ
12:13pStocks slide on Apple's virus warning, euro near three-year low
RE
12:12pStocks slide on Apple's virus warning, euro near three-year low
RE
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC. 123.66 Real-time Estimate Quote.9.62%
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC. 26.125 Real-time Estimate Quote.7.25%
ADVANCE AUTO PARTS 142.29 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.51%
KROGER 29.825 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.65%
WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 80.225 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.12%
GAP INC 17.355 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.33%
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY 20.995 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.48%
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. 131.655 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.58%
CONAGRA BRANDS, INC. 30.725 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.01%
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY 136.98 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.80%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group