Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 09:16pm EST
U.S. Stocks Slide Into a Correction as Virus Fears Show No Sign of Easing

Stocks, bond yields and oil prices slid as investors braced for a drop in business activity and corporate earnings following the spread of the coronavirus. The Dow, Nasdaq and S&P 500 are now all more than 10% off their recent highs. 

 
Bets on Interest Rate Cuts Escalate

Investors have dramatically reassessed the chances that the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates as soon as next month, betting the coronavirus will force the central bank's hand. 

 
Auto Manufacturers Flying in Parts as Virus Threatens Supply Chain

Auto parts shortages on everything from electronics to brake pads could soon hit North American vehicle factories due to the coronavirus outbreak. 

 
Glitch Halts Toronto Stock Exchange Trading

Problems with the order entry system at the Toronto Stock Exchange brought an early end to the trading day in Canada on Thursday. 

 
Industrial Commodities Extend Slide as Coronavirus Dents Demand

Commodities from oil to copper kept dropping, continuing a recent slide with traders expecting the spreading coronavirus to cripple demand. 

 
Fed's Evans Says Too Soon to Say if Coronavirus Shock Needs Rate Cut

The U.S. central bank is closely monitoring the fallout from coronavirus, Chicago's Fed president said, but would look for an impact on the economy before thinking of a monetary policy response. 

 
Investors Drop Italian Bonds, Seeking Safety in German and French Debt

Investors are pulling out of Italian sovereign debt and heading for the safety offered by less indebted economies amid coronavirus fears. 

 
Supreme Court Ruling Opens Door for More 401(k) Suits

The decision 'has pretty significant ramifications for people's ability to bring lawsuits over fiduciary breaches,' one specialist in retirement-plan law said. 

 
Fed's Outstanding Repos Shrink After Thursday Interventions

The overall level of Federal Reserve temporary liquidity provided to financial markets dropped notably Thursday. 

 
Fed Research Suggests Inflation May Be Rising Even More Slowly Than Thought

Inflation may have been lower than official measures indicated in recent decades due to difficulty measuring prices paid for consumer digital access services, according to a new paper co-authored by a senior economist at the Federal Reserve.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRB COMMODITY INDEX 0.10% 195.01 End-of-day quote.0.00%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -4.42% 25766.64 Delayed Quote.-5.54%
LME COPPER CASH -0.27% 5730 End-of-day quote.-7.06%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.23% 51.5 Delayed Quote.-16.85%
NASDAQ 100 -4.93% 8436.666084 Delayed Quote.1.17%
NASDAQ COMP. -4.61% 8566.479823 Delayed Quote.-0.08%
S&P 500 -4.42% 2978.76 Delayed Quote.-3.54%
WTI -0.73% 46.46 Delayed Quote.-16.16%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on S&P 500
09:22pWorld stocks set for worst week since 2008 as virus fears grip markets
RE
09:16pWorld stocks set for worst week since 2008 as virus fears grip markets
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08:52pTOO WHITE, TOO MALE : Fed takes on diversity one bank board member at a time
RE
07:38pDow Industrials, S&P, Nasdaq Close Sharply Lower, Fall Into Correction
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
06:14pFed seen cutting rates amid virus threat, low inflation
RE
06:13pInvestment advisors worry U.S. response to coronavirus is too little too late
RE
06:05pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow nosedives 1,190 points into correction territor..
RE
05:47pInvestors ditch market risk as stocks fall into correction
RE
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
QUANTA SERVICES 39.42 Delayed Quote.6.31%
APACHE CORPORATION 25.07 Delayed Quote.2.62%
HANESBRANDS INC. 12.86 Delayed Quote.1.50%
A. O. SMITH CORPORATION 40.12 Delayed Quote.1.31%
BORGWARNER INC. 30.59 Delayed Quote.1.26%
ANSYS, INC. 244.15 Delayed Quote.-9.64%
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION 32.36 Delayed Quote.-10.06%
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. 755.55 Delayed Quote.-10.83%
PERRIGO COMPANY PLC 51.82 Delayed Quote.-14.27%
FLIR SYSTEMS INC 44.425 Delayed Quote.-17.87%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group