U.S. Stocks Slide Into a Correction as Virus Fears Show No Sign of Easing

Stocks, bond yields and oil prices slid as investors braced for a drop in business activity and corporate earnings following the spread of the coronavirus. The Dow, Nasdaq and S&P 500 are now all more than 10% off their recent highs.

Bets on Interest Rate Cuts Escalate

Investors have dramatically reassessed the chances that the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates as soon as next month, betting the coronavirus will force the central bank's hand.

Auto Manufacturers Flying in Parts as Virus Threatens Supply Chain

Auto parts shortages on everything from electronics to brake pads could soon hit North American vehicle factories due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Glitch Halts Toronto Stock Exchange Trading

Problems with the order entry system at the Toronto Stock Exchange brought an early end to the trading day in Canada on Thursday.

Industrial Commodities Extend Slide as Coronavirus Dents Demand

Commodities from oil to copper kept dropping, continuing a recent slide with traders expecting the spreading coronavirus to cripple demand.

Fed's Evans Says Too Soon to Say if Coronavirus Shock Needs Rate Cut

The U.S. central bank is closely monitoring the fallout from coronavirus, Chicago's Fed president said, but would look for an impact on the economy before thinking of a monetary policy response.

Investors Drop Italian Bonds, Seeking Safety in German and French Debt

Investors are pulling out of Italian sovereign debt and heading for the safety offered by less indebted economies amid coronavirus fears.

Supreme Court Ruling Opens Door for More 401(k) Suits

The decision 'has pretty significant ramifications for people's ability to bring lawsuits over fiduciary breaches,' one specialist in retirement-plan law said.

Fed's Outstanding Repos Shrink After Thursday Interventions

The overall level of Federal Reserve temporary liquidity provided to financial markets dropped notably Thursday.

Fed Research Suggests Inflation May Be Rising Even More Slowly Than Thought

Inflation may have been lower than official measures indicated in recent decades due to difficulty measuring prices paid for consumer digital access services, according to a new paper co-authored by a senior economist at the Federal Reserve.