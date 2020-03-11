U.S. Stocks Decline as Volatility Increases

The Dow industrials and S&P 500 dropped as investors' anxiety about the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak left markets poised for another day of tumultuous trading.

U.K. Sends a Jolt of Stimulus to Cushion Against the Coronavirus

Britain's government and central bank announced a rare joint stimulus plan to combat the debilitating effects of the coronavirus on the economy, a bold move that raises questions about whether the broader region can muster a similarly synchronized response.

Overall Fed Temporary Liquidity Continues to Rise

The outstanding amount of temporary liquidity supplied by the Federal Reserve to money markets rose to $242.4 billion Wednesday, which was just shy of a peak hit on Jan. 1

Sugar Market Sours as Oil Slides, Virus Spreads

The slide in oil prices and the spread of the coronavirus are causing collateral damage in the sugar market.

Saudi Arabia Signals Bigger Oil-Output Boost, Pushing Crude Price Lower

Saudi Arabia fired another salvo in its oil-market war with Russia, unveiling plans to boost its oil-production capacity to a record 13 million barrels a day. The price of crude oil fell more than 3% after the announcement.

Plunging Mortgage Rates May Not End U.S. Housing Doldrums

Falling mortgage rates mean financing a home purchase has never been cheaper. That could give the flagging economy a much-needed boost-though housing is juicing the economy less than it used to, some economists say.

Treasury Yields Resume Fall as Stocks Slide

U.S. government bonds opened to relative calm Wednesday, then rallied as a decline in stock indexes at the open augured another whipsaw day in equities over fears about economic damage from the spread of the coronavirus.

U.S. Consumer Prices Rose Slightly in February

The consumer-price index rose a seasonally adjusted 0.1% in February from the previous month, the Labor Department said. Core prices, excluding often volatile food and energy categories, increased 0.2%, matching the previous month's rise.

The 30 Minutes That Can Make or Break the Trading Day

Sharp stock moves are punctuating the final minutes of the trading day, exacerbating what has already been one of the rockiest stretches of the past decade for financial markets.