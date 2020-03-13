Log in
S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Pre-market
4.70%
2597.34 PTS
03/12 05:05:41 pm
2480.64 PTS   -9.51%
07:41aStock futures rebound as oil prices rise
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

03/13/2020 | 07:16am EDT
U.S. Futures Jump After Dow's Historic Rout

U.S. stock futures and European indexes recovered some ground a day after Wall Street's worst day in more than three decades, while most Asian shares closed lower after a volatile session. 

 
Coronavirus-Driven Rate-Cutting Is Less Likely in Japan

The Bank of Japan is hesitant to join the Fed and other central banks in cutting interest rates because its target is already below zero, and it wants to focus on supporting companies affected by the novel coronavirus, people familiar with its thinking say. 

 
ECB Moves to Soothe Investors Unnerved by Lagarde

The ECB stressed that it is prepared to step in to support governments like Italy if they come under pressure in debt markets, attempting to ease investor uncertainty triggered by comments from President Christine Lagarde a day earlier. 

 
China to Free Up Cash for Lending to Coronavirus-Hit Businesses

China's central bank said it would lower the amount of cash that banks are required to set aside for reserves in a bid to boost lending to small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Investors Are Bailing on Stock Funds at Near-Record Pace

The only periods to ever see larger outflows were the swoon in 2018 when investors fretted about the pace of the Federal Reserve's interest-rate increases and a stretch in 2008 in the midst of the financial crisis. 

 
What Happens When Bull Markets Unravel

Strategies that rely on previously solid relationships among different asset classes can run into trouble quickly in correlated market selloffs, but these periods typically don't last long. 

 
Free Trading Couldn't Have Come at a Worse Time

Zero commissions is making people trade more often. In a scary market, that could be bad news. 

 
Russia Takes Aim at U.S. Shale Oil Producers

Russia's oil-market war with Saudi Arabia is part of a strategic campaign to cripple U.S. shale-oil production, a powerful economic tool that increasingly allows Washington to advance its foreign policy agenda. 

 
Airlines, Cruise Operators Suffer Worst Start to Year on Record

So far this year, the S&P 500 airlines sector is down 45% as of Thursday's close, while shares of major cruise liners are down more than 70%. That marks both sectors' worst start to the year on record. 

 
Bitcoin Falls Sharply as Crypto Gets Caught in Global Selloff

Bitcoin was trading at $7,340 around 6 a.m. ET Thursday. About 45 minutes later, it bottomed out at $5,678, a loss of nearly 23%.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -9.99% 21200.62 Delayed Quote.-17.47%
NASDAQ 100 -9.27% 7263.652714 Delayed Quote.-4.13%
NASDAQ COMP. -9.43% 7201.801786 Delayed Quote.-7.00%
S&P 500 -9.51% 2480.64 Delayed Quote.-23.22%
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 13.335 Real-time Estimate Quote.33.95%
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD 35.21 Real-time Estimate Quote.16.32%
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. 42.61 Real-time Estimate Quote.9.23%
APACHE CORPORATION 8.405 Real-time Estimate Quote.8.31%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 167.65 Real-time Estimate Quote.8.27%
ALASKA AIR GROUP, INC. 35.08 Delayed Quote.-23.24%
CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED 14.34 Delayed Quote.-23.84%
LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION 23.37 Delayed Quote.-26.67%
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION 22.89 Delayed Quote.-27.01%
VENTAS 27.37 Delayed Quote.-27.90%
